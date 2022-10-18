As East Tennessee State’s football season has devolved with the Bucs’ floundering near the bottom of the Southern Conference standings, their goals have changed along the way.
“I think at this point in the season we are playing the spoiler team, trying to ruin everyone else’s season,” ETSU safety Chris Hope said. “I think that motivates us to keep playing hard and play for each other.”
When their hopes of repeating as SoCon champions disappeared a few weeks ago, the Bucs started playing that spoiler role, but they haven’t done any spoiling. They’ve lost to Chattanooga and Mercer, two of the three teams with perfect SoCon records. They’ll get a chance to hand Samford its first conference loss this weekend when the Bulldogs come to Greene Stadium for ETSU’s homecoming game.
The Bucs are 3-4 overall, 1-4 in the SoCon in George Quarles’ first season as head coach.
The Bucs have been fighting an uphill battle ever since they suffered a stunning loss to The Citadel in their SoCon opener. ETSU is the only team to lose to the Citadel, which is 1-5.
They’re hoping that playing at home for the first time in three weeks will help them shake the doldrums. ETSU’s home average attendance of 9,928 ranks fourth in the SoCon.
“I think it’s definitely rejuvenating playing in front of the best fans, I think, in the SoCon,” Hope said. “They’re second to none. It’ll give us a lot more energy playing against a pretty good team. Homecoming is a big deal around here so I think it’ll be a great game for us.”
Wide receiver Einaj Carter is happy to be back at Greene Stadium as well.
“We love playing at home,” he said. “Those long bus rides after an away game just don’t feel right. We love being home and love being able to play in front of our home crowd. They show out every time, so it’s fun.”
In the Bucs’ 55-33 loss to Mercer, Hope did something no other payer has been able to do all season. He intercepted a pass thrown by Bears’ quarterback Fred Payton, who now has 21 touchdown passes and one pick.
“Getting that first interception last week was really cool,” Hope said. “It was a big moment for me. I just want to keep moving forward and hopefully get a few more. As a group, I think we’ve done a great job of taking the ball away and I think we’ll continue to do that as the season goes on.”