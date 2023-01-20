CHATTANOOGA — East Tennessee State’s basketball team hit the road on Saturday and anybody who follows the program knows what that means.

Jordan King scored 29 points and Jalen Haynes added 23 as ETSU pulled away down the stretch for a 78-62 victory over arch-rival Chattanooga at the Roundhouse.

