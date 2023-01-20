CHATTANOOGA — East Tennessee State’s basketball team hit the road on Saturday and anybody who follows the program knows what that means.
Jordan King scored 29 points and Jalen Haynes added 23 as ETSU pulled away down the stretch for a 78-62 victory over arch-rival Chattanooga at the Roundhouse.
It was the fourth consecutive Southern Conference road win for the Bucs, who improved to 8-13 overall, 4-4 in the conference. They’re 0-4 in the league at home. Dating back to last season, ETSU has won its last six regular-season conference road games, the longest current streak in the SoCon.
“I can’t be any more excited,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “These games are always powerful games that go back for decades and generations. I’m so excited to walk out of here with a win for all of our fan base.”
Chattanooga led 42-33 at halftime and connected on a 3-pointer to begin the second half to go up by 12 points.
The Bucs outscored the Mocs 45-17 the rest of the way.
“This second half was the best 20 minutes of basketball that we’ve played all season,” Oliver said. “And it came against a team that has some offensive firepower.”
ETSU took advantage of the surprising absence of Chattanooga big man Jake Stephens, who sat out the game with a hand injury suffered late in his team’s last outing. With the 7-footer who averages 21 points and 10 rebounds a game on the bench, Haynes dominated in the paint. The Bucs’ center went 11 for 13 from the field and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Meanwhile, King was finding his rhythm again after a four-point outing against Samford. King made 12 of his 19 shots and went 4 for 8 on 3-pointers. He also had seven rebounds and five assists while playing all 40 minutes.
“I told myself before the game I have to be aggressive,” King said. “I have to stop letting defenses dictate how I’m going to play. I just have to play my game.”
Jamarius Hairston, who is earning more and more playing time, added 10 points, none more critical than a 3-pointer that narrowly beat the shot clock buzzer and put the Bucs up by 10 points with less than two minutes remaining. He also had seven rebounds.
“He played out of his mind,” Oliver said.
A layup by Haynes with 11:36 remaining put the Bucs up 53-52 and they never trailed again. ETSU’s largest lead was the final margin.
“We are getting better,” Oliver said. “We had two great days of practice. If we continue along this path, I just hope this team can find some momentum.”
Chattanooga (11-10, 3-5) was led by Dalvin White with 14 points.
ETSU stays on the road Wednesday with a game at Mercer.