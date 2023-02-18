It’s Senior Night at Furman on Sunday and there’s probably no opponent the Paladins would rather face than East Tennessee State.
When Mike Bothwell and Jalen Slawson are recognized before the game, they’ll have plenty of fond memories of playing in front of the home crowd. Many of them have come against the Bucs.
The two fifth-year seniors have never lost to ETSU at Timmons Arena. They will get a chance at one more win before a national television audience. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game is being televised on ESPNU.
Bothwell leads the Southern Conference in scoring at 18.0 points per game now that Chattanooga’s injured star Jake Stephens has missed enough games to not qualify. Slawson is averaging 15.8 points and seven rebounds. They both shoot better than 50% from the field and 80% from the free throw line.
The two Furman stars have been part of 109 victories during their careers — they reached 100 in their win at ETSU back in January — and they are trying to lift the Paladins to new heights. A win on Sunday would make Furman one of four teams with 22 victories in six of the past seven seasons. They’d join Gonzaga, Houston and Saint Mary’s on that list.
The Paladins (21-7 overall, 12-3 SoCon) are guaranteed to finish among the top three in the SoCon, but they still have the title in sight. They’re averaging 82.2 points a game to lead the league and their average margin of victory has been 11.5 points.
Meanwhile, ETSU (10-18, 6-9) is playing the role of the spoiler again and desperately trying to stay out of the SoCon’s bottom four to avoid a play-in game at the conference tournament. The Bucs have lost five of their last seven games, including a 68-66 setback at Western Carolina on Wednesday that was their ninth loss by four points or fewer.
Junior guard Jordan King regained the ETSU scoring lead at 14.6 points per game. Sophomore center Jalen Haynes is averaging 14.4, but he’s been having to work even harder as of late as teams collapse on him, daring his teammates to shoot from the outside.
After Sunday’s game, the Bucs will close the regular season with home games against The Citadel on Wednesday night and UNC Greensboro on Saturday.