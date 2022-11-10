ASHEVILLE, N.C. — So far so good for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team.

The rebuilt Bucs rolled past Elon 77-64 Friday night in the semifinals of the Asheville Championship at Harrah’s Cherokee Center as Jalen Haynes scored 17 points and DeAnthony Tipler added 15.

