ASHEVILLE, N.C. — So far so good for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team.
The rebuilt Bucs rolled past Elon 77-64 Friday night in the semifinals of the Asheville Championship at Harrah’s Cherokee Center as Jalen Haynes scored 17 points and DeAnthony Tipler added 15.
ETSU, which never trailed, improved to 2-0 and will take on Louisiana in Sunday’s 4:30 p.m. championship game. Louisiana (2-0) beat Harvard 75-61 in the other semifinal.
Elon (1-1) and Harvard (1-1) will play the consolation game Sunday at 2 p.m. Sunday’s games will be televised on ESPNU.
“I’m excited for these guys,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “They put in all the work. I’m excited to see, once we really get our rhythm and guys get a feel for what we’re trying to accomplish here at ETSU, the sky’s the limit.”
Jordan King added 13 points for the Bucs, making 3 of 7 from 3-point range. Brock Jancek had 10 points, going 4 of 5 from the field.
Haynes, a 6-foot-8, 255-pound center, made 7 of his 8 shots and was a force inside. He also had six rebounds.
“We had a couple of tough plays when they didn’t go well, but I feel like toward the end of the game, we had composure and came together,” Haynes said.
John Bowen led Elon with 17 points. Sean Halloran had six assists.
GATE CITY’S OWN
Zac Ervin, a senior from Gate City, Virginia, scored 11 points for Elon. He made 3 of his 10 shots, including 3 of 8 on 3-pointers, in 29 minutes.
INJURY SCARE
With 16:00 left in second half, King drove to the basket and tried to go under the rim for a reverse layup. He went down hard and didn’t get up, grimacing in obvious pain.
He returned to the game a little more than five minutes later after receiving treatment for cramps in both calves from trainer Brett Lewis.
FIRST-HALF HIGHLIGHTS
ETSU led the entire first half — by as many as 11 points — and Elon threatened to tie it in the closing minutes. With the Bucs up 29-27, the Phoenix had the ball and a chance to tie or go ahead.
King stole the ball and Tipler threaded the needle perfectly to hit Josh Taylor cutting through the lane for an emphatic dunk that put the Bucs up 31-27.
King followed with an off-balance 3-pointer and Tipler added an old-fashioned 3-point play and suddenly the Bucs were up 37-27.
After Elon got back-to-back baskets, Tipler fed Jancek for a layup at the buzzer for a 39-31 halftime lead. The Phoenix never caught the Bucs in the second half.
BY THE NUMBERS
ETSU outrebounded Elon 33-28 with Taylor getting 13 of them on his birthday. It was also Bucs reserve guard Jeremy Gregory’s birthday.
“I’m hoping my staff was smart enough to get those guys some cake and some ice cream,” Oliver said.
The Bucs shot 49% from the field, making 7 of 18 on 3-pointers. Elon shot 44% and was 5 of 28 from long range.