Maxwell

Devonnsha Maxwell had five sacks against ETSU last year.

 Chattanooga Athletics

George Quarles issued a challenge to the big guys on the East Tennessee State football team.

With Chattanooga coming to town, the Bucs head coach says it’ll be up to the offensive and defensive lines to set the tone.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you