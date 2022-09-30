George Quarles issued a challenge to the big guys on the East Tennessee State football team.
With Chattanooga coming to town, the Bucs head coach says it’ll be up to the offensive and defensive lines to set the tone.
“You can throw it and catch it and all that stuff, but you you’ve got to block people, you’ve got to beat blocks and you’ve got to tackle people,” ETSU coach George Quarles said. “That’s going to be the key to the game. Can we control them a little bit up front, their defensive front and then their offensive line? Can we defend the run? Can we keep them from running it? Because at the end of the day, that’s what they want to do. That’s going to be one of the keys to the game, both sides of the line, for us.”
The Bucs and Mocs meet in a Southern Conference game Saturday at Greene Stadium. What was originally schedule as a night game has been moved to 3 p.m. in hopes of avoiding incoming inclement weather.
Stopping All-American senior defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell will be the Bucs’ main priority. They didn’t do that last year and the 296-pounder recorded five sacks, a Chattanooga school record. The Mocs won 21-16, dealing ETSU its only SoCon loss of the season.
Chattanooga, the preseason pick to win the SoCon, is 3-1 and coming off a 31-0 loss to Illinois. The Mocs are ranked 10th in the FCS coaches national poll.
The Bucs are 2-2 overall, 0-2 in the SoCon and another loss would end their already slim hopes of successfully defending their conference championship.
The game between the two bitter rivals is called the “Rail Rivalry.” Chattanooga has won two straight in the series and four of the last five.
ETSU is coming off a 45-3 victory over Robert Morris, and even though the big win came against an inferior opponent, Quarles hopes the Bucs gained some confidence in the blowout. He was especially pleased with the way the offense came around after struggling for the previous two games. The ETSU defense has been upholding its end of the bargain, leading the conference in total defense and scoring defense.
“I told some of the defensive guys ‘ Hey, just keep making plays. The offense will get click in here,’ ” Quarles said. “And we did. We were able to run the ball some and everything’s easier when you can run the football."
Apparently the Bucs didn’t run the ball quite as well as they had thought against Robert Morris. Jacob Saylors was originally credited with 170 yards but after a problem was found with the official game statistics, his total was trimmed to 163.
FORMER TEAMMATES
Chattanooga’s starting quarterback Preston Hutchinson and ETSU backup quarterback Baron May are former teammates at Eastern Michigan. The two will be reunited on Saturday after transferring during the offseason.
“He’s probably one of my best friends,” May said. “He and I have been through a lot with each other and he’s a great dude.”
Hutchinson, a senior, is completing 59.6% of his passes for 801 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions.
When asked if there was any trash talking going on between the two, May laughed.
“A little bit of friendly trash talking, but what best friends wouldn’t?” he said.
May has been listed as second-team behind Tyler Riddell on the ETSU depth chart, but Brock Landis played the second half against Robert Morris and threw two interceptions.
SCOUTING THE MOCS
Chattanooga is leading the SoCon in rushing defense, holding opponents under 100 yards per game.
Junior running back Ailym Ford is averaging 105.8 yards per game, second in the conference behind Saylors.
Led by Maxwell’s 3.5 sacks, the Mocs have four of the top six quarterback-sackers in the league.
BUC BITS
ETSU linebacker Chandler Martin leads the SoCon with 47 tackles. Alijah Huzzie leads the league in punt returns, averaging 14.0 yards on four attempts.