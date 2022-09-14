As Chandler Martin continued to make plays, he had no idea he was making history.
Martin, a redshirt freshman linebacker on the East Tennessee State football team, broke the school record for tackles with 23 in the Bucs’ 20-17 loss to The Citadel on Saturday. As he was caught up in the heat of battle, Martin wasn’t keeping track of how many hits he was making.
In fact, when he was told he had broken Nakia Thomas’ record of 22 set in 1993 against Appalachian State, he was surprised.
“I had no idea,” Martin said. “I was just trying to get around the ball. I just tried to push the pile the opposite direction. I was just trying to be in the vicinity, just trying to help my teammates do whatever we can to get the win.
“I was just thinking we need a stop. We need to do whatever we can to get our offense back on the field. So we need a stop, a turnover, anything I could do to help I was trying to do.”
The Bucs didn’t get the win, but Martin has received plenty of accolades for his performance. He was chosen the Southern Conference defensive player of the week on Monday and the league’s student-athlete of the week on Wednesday.
“Chan, when he first came in as a freshman, he was he was doing stuff like that all the time,” ETSU wide receiver Will Huzzie said. “So when I’m watching the game I just see Chan on every tackle. I’m just so proud of Chan showing a big improvement from last year to this year. He’s one of the best in the conference, so it’s no surprise to me.”
Martin had made a total of 13 tackles over parts of two seasons — including the COVID year that didn’t count against players’ eligibility — before his big game.
“You go back and watch the film and he was in on a lot of tackles,” ETSU coach George Quarles said. “He played well. We did some really good things defensively and if there’s a game that you’re going to have a chance to break the school record in, it’s a game against Citadel. You’re going to get plenty of opportunities inside to make tackles and and I think Chandler did a good job of that.”
The 23 tackles were the most by a SoCon player in 10 years and tied for the most by an FBC or FCS player this season.
Martin is majoring in marketing and analytics and maintains a 3.32 grade-point average. He’s a quick learner and he had some pretty good mentors on last year’s team in Jared Folks and Donovan Manuel. Folks is gone, having gotten a position at Appalachian State as a graduate assistant after a lengthy collegiate career, and Manuel is at Florida International, where he is the team’s leading tackler after two games.
“I feel like I try to study,” the 6-foot, 222-pound native of Lithonia, Georgia, said. “I just try to feel like I know what my opponent is. I had a lot of good linebackers come before me, Donovan and Jared. I tried to learn a lot from them. They helped me a lot. I just wanted to learn as much as possible.”
The Bucs, who host Furman at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, defended The Citadel’s option offense pretty well until the final drive. The Bulldogs broke up the middle on back-to-back plays of more than 30 yards, setting up the winning field goal.
“Very disappointing,” Martin said. “It was tough. We were stopping the inside run very well the whole game and for them to break those last two runs, it was tough. But we’ll be OK. We’ll bounce back this week.”