As Chandler Martin continued to make plays, he had no idea he was making history.

Martin, a redshirt freshman linebacker on the East Tennessee State football team, broke the school record for tackles with 23 in the Bucs’ 20-17 loss to The Citadel on Saturday. As he was caught up in the heat of battle, Martin wasn’t keeping track of how many hits he was making.

