East Tennessee State is about to get another chance to win a home game and Bucs coach Desmond Oliver is hoping for better results than his team has managed lately.
The Bucs, who play host to Wofford in a Southern Conference basketball game at 7 p.m on Wednesday, have lost their last eight games at Freedom Hall. It’s a run the program has never experienced before and it’s left ETSU in the bottom half of the SoCon standings.
“I think it’s obvious now to everyone that watches us, to all of our fans and supporters, that there’s a little anxiety in this building for these guys,” Oliver said. “I just feel like there’s a respect level that they have for the fan base. They love our fan base. So there’s pressure, because you know there’s a vested interest. Even though we’re young and we’re not there yet, no matter what five guys are on the court, they still know that the history in this place is winning. I love it. I don't want it to be any other way because the reality of it is when we turn it around, it’s going to be sweet.”
ETSU comes into the game 8-15 overall, 4-6 in the conference. Wofford, which lost to the Bucs to start the SoCon schedule, is 13-10, 5-5.
The Bucs haven’t beaten an NCAA Division I team since a week before Thanksgiving when they topped Arkansas-Little Rock. The only home win after that came against Division II Mars Hill. ETSU is 3-9 at Freedom Hall.
“My thing is stop worrying about that, let that go,” Oliver said. “Everyone knows where we are right now as far as the youth in our program, the adversity we’re going through. My whole thing is let that go. Just continue to take the necessary steps.”
LAST MEETING
The Bucs beat Wofford 73-71 on Dec. 29 as Justice Smith had 20 points. Smith made 7 of 11 shots from the field, hit both of his 3-pointers, and added seven rebounds. Jordan King added 14.
ETSU, which went 10 for 20 from 3-point range, held Wofford to 5-of-31 on 3-pointers. B.J. Mack and Messiah Jones each had 17 points to lead the Terriers.
Mack, a senior center, leads the team in scoring at 15.7 points a game. Freshman guard Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 14.7 and has scored more than 21 points one each of his last three games.
LAST TIME OUT
ETSU is coming off a 73-64 loss to Chattanooga, one in which the Bucs failed to make a field goal over the final 7:08.
Wofford beat league-leading Samford 85-77 on Saturday.
BUC BITS
Jordan King’s hot-and-cold season has still left him atop the ETSU stat sheet. The junior guard is leading the team at 13.8 points per game. King’s scoring output in the last six games has been 42, 13, 4, 29, 7 and 9.
Over the last four games, ETSU center Jalen Haynes is averaging 21.0 points and 8.5 rebounds. He’s increased his season average to 13.6.
ON THE HORIZON
The Bucs play at Samford on Wednesday before heading to UNC Greensboro on Feb. 7 for a game that will be televised on ESPNU.