Over the last four games, ETSU center Jalen Haynes is averaging 21.0 points and 8.5 rebounds.

 By Joe Avento javento@johnsoncitypress.com

East Tennessee State is about to get another chance to win a home game and Bucs coach Desmond Oliver is hoping for better results than his team has managed lately.

The Bucs, who play host to Wofford in a Southern Conference basketball game at 7 p.m on Wednesday, have lost their last eight games at Freedom Hall. It’s a run the program has never experienced before and it’s left ETSU in the bottom half of the SoCon standings.

