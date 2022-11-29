The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team is hoping another taste of home cooking can be the cure for a three-game losing streak.
The Bucs host Mars Hill on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall, the first of two home games this week.
“We’re desperate for a win,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “We’re in a place that we haven’t been this year, on a three-game skid. So I’m excited to be back home again with a chance to play in our building. And I expect our guys to come out and be hungry.”
The Bucs are coming off a 62-47 loss to Georgia, a result that left them 3-4 after a promising 3-1 start.
Mars Hill will be the third team from the Division II South Atlantic Conference the Bucs will have faced. They took on Limestone in an exhibition and Emory & Henry in the season opener.
The Lions are 2-4 and on a four-game losing streak. Freshman forward Kory Davis leads Mars Hill in scoring at 17.8 points per game.
Jalen Haynes continued his solid play against Georgia with 21 points to raise his average to 14.1 per game. The Bucs’ center was 9 for 11 from the field.
Brock Jancek missed the Bucs’ game against Georgia with an ankle injury suffered late in ETSU’s loss to Appalachian State. He was in a walking boot and his status for Wednesday’s game is not known.
Guard DeAnthony Tipler, ETSU’s third-leading scorer, missed the Georgia game after breaking undisclosed team rules. He is expected back Wednesday.
“Any time you travel without one of your best players, I know it opens up a lot of speculation as to what happened,” Oliver said. “Did the young man do is something egregious or whatever? And it wasn’t. It’s about standards and team rules. We’re trying to build something special. And I think in order to do so, we’ve got to have our standards in place where guys do what we do and we do it the right way.”
Jordan King has continued to struggle with his shot. The Bucs’ all-conference guard is tied for the team scoring lead at 14.1 points per game, but he’s shooting 32% from the field, 24% from 3-point range. He was 6 of 19 against Georgia.
“No one works harder,” Oliver said of King. “No one wants to win more. I’m proud to have him. I’m glad we have him for two more years. There is no question he is going to come out of this playing at the highest level. But it’s probably good for him to experience how hard it is when you’re the hunted, because he was not last year. Maybe he was a second or third option on the scouting report. Now he’s the guy and every shot that he shoots is contested. He’s trying to figure out how to get open and make other guys better.”
The Bucs host Jacksonville State on Saturday. ETSU will retire Tim Smith’s jersey during a ceremony. Smith is the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,300 points from 2002-06.
Sports Editor
Joe Avento is the Sports Editor for the Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News and has covered East Tennessee State University athletics and local golf since 1987.
