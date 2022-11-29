Jordan King

Jordan King is tied for ETSU's team lead in scoring despite a shooting slump.

 Tom Raymond

The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team is hoping another taste of home cooking can be the cure for a three-game losing streak.

The Bucs host Mars Hill on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall, the first of two home games this week.

