East Tennessee State is looking for a little revenge.
The Bucs, who lost to Western Carolina at home last month, get another crack at the Catamounts on Wednesday. The two teams meet in a Southern Conference basketball game at Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina. Tipoff is 7 p.m.
“They came in here and I think they beat us up a little bit,” Bucs guard Jamarius Hairston said. “It was kind of embarrassing.”
The Catamounts pulled away in the second half away for a 71-60 victory at Freedom Hall. It broke a 15-game home winning streak for the Bucs against Western Carolina.
“They stole one here at home so next game is on the road and we have to just get one at their place,” Bucs center Jalen Haynes said. “We need more toughness to be able to match their physicality, to be able to play through mistakes and just be able to play hard through all 40 minutes.”
ETSU is coming off a 69-65 victory over VMI, a game that wasn’t decided until the final minutes. The Bucs (10-17 overall, 6-8 SoCon) have won their last two home games and now they’re hoping to continue that momentum on the road.
“I think that fight has to be there,” Hairston said. “I think we’ve shown it the last two (home) games. And I think we have to take that same mindset onto the road.”
Western Carolina comes in 14-13, 7-7. In the first meeting, Russell Jones Jr. led the way with 21 points. Tre Jackson added 17. The two guards combined to make 10 of 16 shots from 3-point range.
Jackson leads the team in scoring at 15.7 points per game and is coming off a school-record 47-point effort against Wofford. The transfer from Iowa State was chosen as the SoCon's player of the week on Monday.
Tyzhaun Claude, who has missed the last two games, averages 15.4 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Catamounts.
Haynes leads the Bucs in scoring at 14.5 points per game. He’s been on a tear of late and the team has needed every one of his dominant performances. Jordan King is close at 14.3.
After Wednesday, the Bucs will have three regular-season games remaining. They play at Furman on Sunday before finishing with home games against The Citadel (Feb. 22) and UNC Greensboro (Feb. 25).
The SoCon tournament begins March 3 in Asheville, North Carolina, and ETSU is trying to play its way high enough in the standings to avoid a first-round play-in game. The bottom four teams meet the first day to see which ones advance to the quarterfinals.
Heading into Wednesday's game, the Bucs were tied for fifth place, which would be good enough to qualify for the quarterfinals.