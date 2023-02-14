Trey Jackson

Western Carolina's Trey Jackson is coming off a 47-point outing.

 Western Carolina athletics

East Tennessee State is looking for a little revenge.

The Bucs, who lost to Western Carolina at home last month, get another crack at the Catamounts on Wednesday. The two teams meet in a Southern Conference basketball game at Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina. Tipoff is 7 p.m.

