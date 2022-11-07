Quarles

The game of football can mirror real life with all the ups and downs, and the way East Tennessee State coach George Quarles figures, his players have learned a lot about life this season, even if it’s been a difficult lesson.

“Our guys, they’ve done what they’re supposed to do,” Quarles said Monday during his news conference at Greene Stadium. “I was talking to another coach and he mentioned guys were missing meetings, missing practice just for no reason. We’ve not had that. Our guys have done what they’re supposed to do for the most part and I credit them for that. I’m constantly talking about real life, because real life is going to be hard sometimes and you’ve got to finish, whether it’s a job or your marriage or whatever. So I’m proud of our guys for doing that.”

