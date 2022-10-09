Photo Oct 08 2022, 11 16 14 AM.jpg

Tyler Keltner connects on one of his three field goals in ETSU’s 44-21 win over VMI on Saturday.

 Contributed/ETSU

With its chances of repeating as Southern Conference champions gone, the East Tennessee State football team has a new goal: appreciate every win it can get.

A 44-21 victory over VMI was the Bucs’ first SoCon win in four tries. No three-loss team has ever won the SoCon, so ETSU has to settle for other goals. And finally getting a conference victory was the big reward Saturday.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you