With its chances of repeating as Southern Conference champions gone, the East Tennessee State football team has a new goal: appreciate every win it can get.
A 44-21 victory over VMI was the Bucs’ first SoCon win in four tries. No three-loss team has ever won the SoCon, so ETSU has to settle for other goals. And finally getting a conference victory was the big reward Saturday.
“It was huge,” running back Jacob Saylors said. “Some of the young guys have took winning games for granted in the past, and this season it’s been a hard-fought lesson for a lot of them.”
Saylors continued to lead the SoCon in rushing with a 178-yard, three-touchdown day. He’s one of the main reasons the Bucs have been in all of their games. They haven’t figured out how to win consistently yet, but their senior leader has been giving it all he has.
“I’m just blessed and thankful,” Saylors said. “This my last year. I’ll take a win any way we can get it. I just can’t thank God enough for blessing us, to allow us to come out here to execute our job.”
While George Quarles’ first season as ETSU’s head coach hasn’t started like he had hoped, he’s certainly not disappointed with what he’s getting from Saylors.
“He’s a good player,” Quarles said. “He’s so versatile, so competitive, so shifty. He can make people miss and he almost had a couple of more that he got away from. The shoestring tackle got him a couple of times, but I’m so glad he’s on our team. I enjoy watching him play, watching him practice. He just makes our team better.”
While Saylors continues his stellar play, another ETSU player — kicker Tyler Keltner — is heating up as well. Keltner kicked three field goals for the second week in a row and none of them were chip shots. He connected from 44, 48 and 41 yards in addition to making all five of his extra points.
“Every kick is ‘Just make the next one,’ ” Keltner said. “The season didn’t start the way I wanted to. You’ll never make a kick if you go out there thinking that you’ve already missed it. So I try to go out there and think ‘Hey, this one’s going in.’ ”
Baron May got some playing time in the middle of the game at quarterback for the Bucs in relief of starter Tyler Riddell and Quarles said it was a plan to put the quarterbacks into more of a competitive environment.
“I just thought we needed to take a little bit of the pressure off Ty,” said Quarles, who added that he’s still not a two-quarterback kind of coach. “He just puts so much pressure on himself and Baron’s going to be a really good player. He brings a little bit of a different dimension with his legs. He can run. It’s just a different element. I do think their competition is really good for both of them. I think they push one another. For whatever reason, Ty seems to play a little bit better when he feels like he’s being pushed a little bit.”