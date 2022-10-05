With so many new players on the East Tennessee State basketball team, fans will need a roster to keep up with the Bucs early in the season.
One of the players they will recognize, however, is Jordan King and he’ll be playing a new position. King enters his junior season as ETSU’s point guard after spending the past season as the starting shooting guard.
“It’s definitely an adjustment,” King said. “Everybody’s new so I’ve got to get to know everyone’s game. As a point guard, I just want to make dudes better. So I have to sit down with guys and just make sure that I’m getting them the right shots and making sure everything goes smoothly.”
King and forward Jaden Seymour are the only two players on the team who saw significant action last season.
“The biggest thing that I’m excited about is my leadership on my team,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “Jordan King has been unbelievable. He’s going to be one of the best scorers in the league. We’re working right now with Jordan on the transition of going from being off the ball so much to being on the ball more and finding ways to still be uber-aggressive on offense. He will score and also make guys better. And that’s really hard, because scorers are wired to go get a bucket, and he's wired for that.
"I’ve got to allow him to be on the ball more and to learn how to make those reads but still find a way to encourage him to continue to be aggressive and take some tough shots.”
King, who transferred from Sienna before last season, has proven he can score and shoot. He tied for the team scoring lead at 14.6 points a game last year and his 42.9% clip at 3-point shooting was second in the Southern Conference, just behind VMI center Jake Stephens. Running the point will be a new experience and King seems genuinely excited about the challenge of replacing David Sloan.
“I know I have to contain myself and make sure that I’m a leader on this team,” King said. “I can’t have bad days. I’ve always got to come up with a winning mentality.”
Oliver says King has the makeup to run the point and to lead the team.
“He’s one of the best leaders I’ve ever had,” Oliver said. “Grant Williams at Tennessee is probably the best. Grant was really smart, was really special, like a once-in-a lifetime type of kid. Jordan’s right in that stratosphere as far as potential. He hasn't arrived there yet. Our team hasn’t won like that yet. But when we win at that level, he'll be the reason why because behind the scenes, he’s doing everything he can to bring guys together and he’s a hell of a basketball player.”
Preseason practice is underway and the Bucs open the season Nov. 4 with an exhibition game against Limestone College. The lights come on for real when Emory & Henry visits Freedom Hall on Nov. 7.
“It’s been so much fun,” King said. “All the guys are bonding. We all compete. I think that’s the biggest difference from this year, just competing. Everyone wants to play. Everyone wants to win. That’s the biggest message the coaches are sending us. We’ve just got to go out there and try to win games.”