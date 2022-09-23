C6F0DBB9-0FE8-4F33-BC5F-090F3066EEC8.jpeg

Alijah Huzzie returns a interception for an ETSU touchdown in the season opener.

 Dakota Hamilton

The schedule says East Tennessee State will be playing Robert Morris in a non-conference football game on Saturday. In reality, the Bucs will have to overcome a bigger opponent — themselves.

After two consecutive losses, ETSU takes on Robert Morris trying to right the ship. Kickoff at Joe Walton Stadium in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, is set for noon.

