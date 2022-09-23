The schedule says East Tennessee State will be playing Robert Morris in a non-conference football game on Saturday. In reality, the Bucs will have to overcome a bigger opponent — themselves.
After two consecutive losses, ETSU takes on Robert Morris trying to right the ship. Kickoff at Joe Walton Stadium in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, is set for noon.
“It doesn’t matter to me who we play,” ETSU coach George Quarles said. “It’s just more about us, what we can do to fix us and eliminate mistakes.”
Turnovers and inefficient red-zone offense have killed ETSU’s chances in losses to The Citadel and Furman. The Bucs come into Saturday’s game 1-2 after a 27-14 loss to Furman, one in which they got the ball with 2:08 left trailing by six.
One good drive could have turned the tide, but they came up empty.
“I was really proud of our guys for for hanging in there Saturday night,” Quarles said. “They fought the entire time. They stayed behind each other. They did the things that are going to be rewarded. We’ve just got to get out of our own way.”
Quarles said he keeps encouraging his players to stay the course through the tough start to the season.
“I think the worst thing we could do would be to blow everything up and start over,” he said. “I just I don’t believe that’s the right thing to do. I do think that we’re a couple plays away from everybody being here talking about a 3-0 team and how exciting things are. But that’s not the case.”
ABOUT THE COLONIALS
Robert Morris, which was picked to finish sixth in the Big South, comes in 0-2 with losses to Dayton and Miami of Ohio.
The Colonials have a pair of active linebackers. Joe Casale has 23 tackles in two games, while Amauri Floyd has 20.
Defensive back Sydney Audiger, a preseason All-Big South pick, has 12 tackles and an interception, which he returned 36 yards.
Robert Morris has scored touchdowns in all five of its red zone possessions.
Anthony Chiccitt is listed at the starting quarterback for Robert Morris, but the team has also used Jake Simmons extensively in the first two games.
BUC-BITS
In the loss at Furman, cornerback Alijah Huzzie was credited with 12 tackles. He also broke up five passes.
ETSU linebacker Chandler Martin leads the SoCon in tackles at 14.0 per game.
Jacob Saylors fell from the SoCon rushing lead after his 54-yard, 19-carry performance against Furman. He’s averaging 101.3 yards per game, trailing Chattanooga’s Ailym Ford, who is getting 110.3.
THE SERIES
This is the third meeting between the two schools. Robert Morris won the first one 21-9 in 2015, ETSU’s first season back in the football business. The Bucs won 16-3 at home in 2017.