CA3D22C2-55A0-4E17-B794-E550D4BAFB15.jpeg

Saturday will be Jacob Saylors’ final game in an ETSU uniform.

 By Joe Avento javento@johnsoncitypress.com

In a season where losing has been commonplace, the East Tennessee State football team is taking Saturday’s game at Mississippi State with an attitude of “nothing to lose.”

“We’ve played that way here for a little bit,” ETSU coach George Quarles said as his team prepared for the noon kickoff in Starkville, Mississippi. “It’s been a ‘What-do-we’ve-got-to-lose’ sort of attitude. We need to take some chances and that sort of thing. At the same time, we’ve got to figure out something we can do offensively against them. We’ve got to get the ball out of our hands. We’re not going to be able to drop back and stand back there very long.”

