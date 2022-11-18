In a season where losing has been commonplace, the East Tennessee State football team is taking Saturday’s game at Mississippi State with an attitude of “nothing to lose.”
“We’ve played that way here for a little bit,” ETSU coach George Quarles said as his team prepared for the noon kickoff in Starkville, Mississippi. “It’s been a ‘What-do-we’ve-got-to-lose’ sort of attitude. We need to take some chances and that sort of thing. At the same time, we’ve got to figure out something we can do offensively against them. We’ve got to get the ball out of our hands. We’re not going to be able to drop back and stand back there very long.”
Even with star senior Jacob Saylors, whose 1,274 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns both rank fourth in the FCS, the Bucs figure to have a tough time running the ball against top-notch SEC defense. Mississippi State gives up 153 yards per game on the ground, but the Bulldogs held Alabama to 29 yards on 27 carries.
“You’d love to be able to have some success running the ball,” Quarles said. “Not many teams have.”
Stopping Mike Leach’s Air Raid attack will be the Bucs’ biggest challenge. Will Rogers leads the SEC in passing yardage (3,173). He’s thrown for 27 touchdowns and only five of his 490 passes have been intercepted.
Mississippi State is 6-4 and already preparing for its Egg Bowl game against Ole Miss, set for Thursday night.
The Bucs will be huge underdogs, but they don’t expect the Bulldogs to take them lightly considering what they did the last time they faced an SEC team. The Bucs beat Vanderbilt 23-3 to begin last season that ended with a Southern Conference championship. This year will be ending with much less fanfare as the Bucs are 3-7 and finished their SoCon schedule 1-7. They have one thing left to attempt and this is shock the world.
“We’ve got to see this thing through,” Quarles said. “We’ve got to finish. We’ve got one more week together. Let’s try to enjoy this. This group will never be together again. We’ve got a huge challenge. Let's go down there and see what we can do, shock the world. Crazier things have happened.”
The game will be televised on SEC Network+ and streamed on ESPN+.