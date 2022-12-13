Jordan King

Jordan King is leading ETSU in scoring.

 Tom Raymond

As the close losses continue to mount, East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver says his team needs to get tougher if it’s ever going to learn how to win.

“We’re doing enough to win games; we’re just not mentally tough enough,” Oliver said.

