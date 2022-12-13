As the close losses continue to mount, East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver says his team needs to get tougher if it’s ever going to learn how to win.
“We’re doing enough to win games; we’re just not mentally tough enough,” Oliver said.
The Bucs are 4-6 heading into Wednesday night’s home game against Queens University and most of the losses have been winnable games. ETSU has lost three games by four points and another by two.
Falling down the stretch has become a habit for the Bucs, and it’s one they’d like to shake. The latest defeat was maybe the most painful. They led Morehead State all afternoon on Sunday, before surrendering the lead with 16 seconds remaining in a 61-57 loss.
“Plays have got to be made down the stretch to win these basketball games,” Oliver said. “I know we’re going to play hard. I know we’re going to compete. Everyone tells me we’re probably a year away. And my thing to my team is ‘I don’t want to wait for that. To hell with being a year away. Let’s be the team that shocks people. The team that they said is the sixth-place team in the SoCon in preseason and find ways to fix this and be tougher.’ ”
Queens University, a Charlotte-based school transitioning to NCAA Division I, advanced to the sweet 16 of the Division II national championship last year. The Royals are 8-2 with wins over Marshall, Green Bay, Bowling Green and High Point on their resume.
The team is a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference after going 30-4 in its last Division II season.
The Royals are led by 6-foot senior Kenny Dye, who is averaging 17.8 points, 4.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game. Queens is 103-22 when the dynamic guard is in the starting lineup over the past four years.
ETSU is led by junior guard Jordan King, who is averaging 13.8 points per game. Center Jalen Haynes is next at 13.7
“Jalen Haynes is one of the most dominant big guys that will be in the SoCon this year and teams are effectively taking him away,” Oliver said. “I’m trying to find ways to not let that happen. The reality is we got to step up and make shots.”
The Bucs were 4 of 17 on 3-pointers against Morehead State and are shooting 29% from long range.
“Some were not great shots that were rushed, but still shots that I’ve seen my guys make time and time again,” Oliver said.
Brock Jancek will likely return to action for ETSU, giving the Bucs another presence inside. Jancek, who is averaging 7.3 points per game and is shooting 73% from the field, has missed the past four games with an ankle injury.
ETSU has three non-conference games remaining. After Wednesday, the Bucs play host to UNC Asheville on Saturday before traveling to LSU on Dec. 21. The Southern Conference schedule begins Dec. 29 with a game at Wofford.