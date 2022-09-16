George Quarles has some familiarity with what Furman will try to do against East Tennessee State, but the Bucs coach says it won’t matter much Saturday when the teams meet in a South- ern Conference football game.
Quarles spent five years as an assistant at Furman, which also happens to be his alma mater, before coming to ETSU.
“We have a pretty good understanding of their personnel,” said Quarles, a wide receiver on Furman’s 1988 national title team. “They’re doing different things offensively. They hired a new offensive coordinator, a new line coach, a new receivers coach. They are doing some really good stuff, but at the end of the day, it’ll come down to who blocks well, who tackles well, who executes.”
Kickoff at Greene Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.
ETSU (1-1, 0-1 SoCon) is coming off a 20-17 loss to The Citadel while Furman (1-1, 0-0) put up a good fight in a 35-12 loss to Clemson.
“We’re both coming off losses, but we’re probably in different situations,” Quarles said. “They played well in a loss and I didn’t think we played particularly well.”
The Paladins have a new quarterback and he’s off to a good start. Tyler Huff, a graduate transfer from Presbyterian, is completing 79% of his passes and is the team’s leading rusher. Huff is second in the SoCon in total offense at 283 yards per game.
“He’s playing really well,” Quarles said. “He’s a tough kid who just kind of has some of those qualities. He’s got the ‘it’ factor a little bit. He just makes plays.”
All-America tight end Ryan Miller has caught 17 passes in two games, gaining 180 yards and scoring two touchdowns.
Furman has used a balanced attack, averaging 224 yards on the ground and 262 through the air.
For the Bucs, Jacob Saylors is living up to his billing so far, leading the SoCon in rushing at 125 yards per game. He’s averaging 6.8 yards per carry and is on pace to set the ETSU career record in that category.
Saylors needs 136 yards to pass Brian Edwards into third place on the school’s all-time rushing list.
Bucs quarterback Tyler Riddell is completing 62% of his passes and has thrown for 365 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
ETSU kicker Tyler Keltner has made all 100 of his extra points in his career. He needs 26 more to catch Jerry Chapman, the school’s all-time leader.
BY THE NUMBERS
The Bucs are ranked 18th and 19th in the two FCS polls, while Furman is receiving votes and on the verge of being ranked.
Furman leads the all-time series 27-9.
ETSU is 9-1 in night games at Greene Stadium and has won its last nine games at home.
GOLD OUT
The Bucs will wear all gold uniforms on Saturday and the school is encouraging fans to do the same to create what it is calling a “Gold Out.”
In addition, each fan will receive a gold rally towel.
YOUTH NIGHT
Children 12 and under receive free admission with a paying adult and the game will be followed by a fireworks display.