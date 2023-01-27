44173456-CABE-429A-9E14-857032D6F770.jpeg

ETSU’s Jalen Haynes goes up for a shot against Louisiana’s Greg Williams during the Asheville Championship final at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C.

 Joe Avento/Johnson City Press

If East Tennessee State is going to cure the curse of playing at home, it will have to come against the team its fans consider its biggest rival.

ETSU plays host to Chattanooga in a Southern Conference basketball game at 4 p.m. on Saturday. It will be the second meeting of the two teams in eight days and the Bucs hope to pick up right where they left off. Last Saturday, ETSU walked out of Chattanooga with a 78-62 victory, one in which they shot 79% in the second half to win going away.

