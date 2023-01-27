If East Tennessee State is going to cure the curse of playing at home, it will have to come against the team its fans consider its biggest rival.
ETSU plays host to Chattanooga in a Southern Conference basketball game at 4 p.m. on Saturday. It will be the second meeting of the two teams in eight days and the Bucs hope to pick up right where they left off. Last Saturday, ETSU walked out of Chattanooga with a 78-62 victory, one in which they shot 79% in the second half to win going away.
But a team that is 0-4 in SoCon games at Freedom Hall and has lost its last seven home games isn’t taking anything for granted.
“It’s a big game,” ETSU guard Jamarius Hairston said. “The rivalry dates back a long time.”
The Bucs come in 8-14 overall, 4-5 in the SoCon. Chattanooga is 11-11, 3-6.
Chattanooga’s star 7-foot center Jake Stephens is out for what is expected to be an extended period of time with a hand injury. Stephens, who was averaging 21.8 points and 10.2 rebounds a game and was the favorite to become the SoCon player of the year, missed the two teams’ last meeting. In Stephens’ absence, Bucs center Jalen Haynes dominated the Mocs with 23 points and 13 rebounds. He made 11 of 13 shots from the field as the Bucs pulled away for a surprisingly easy victory.
Haynes, a 6-foot-8, 255-pound sophomore, has proven to be one of the top big men in the SoCon when he imposes his will. He had 27 points in an overtime loss to Mercer on Wednesday night, but threw the ball away in a key moment down the stretch when the Bucs ran an isolation play that had been consistently ending in baskets.
“We had scored off of that same iso like seven straight times,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “It just came down to a little bit of nerves. Being in position to be the guy. It’s his first time being the guy that’s going to impact winning and losing on that shot. He’s going to arrive at that point where he just has tough guts and will and not worry about it. I think he may have panicked a little bit. He wanted to find Jordan (King). He trusts Jordan. But he had a one-on-one from three feet. We called the play for him to go get a basket.
“That’s the thing with young teams. As you get older you have those moments and the shock value of that moment isn’t the same when you’ve had it five, six, seven times. He’s a tremendous young player. He’s going to figure it out soon.”
The Mocs have lost their two games since Stephens was hurt. They also lost the two before the injury and come into Johnson City on a four-game losing streak.
Without Stephens in the lineup, the Mocs are expected to shoot even more 3-point shots. They already lead the country in attempts (683) and made 3-pointers (253). Chattanooga was 3 for 22 on long-range shots in the second half against ETSU last week.
Jamal Johnson is the leading scorer for the Mocs after Stephens, averaging 13.6 points a game. He is coming off a 22-point effort against Wofford. Point guard Darlin White leads the country in assist-to-turnover ratio (4-1) and is shooting 43.8% on 3-pointers.
The hot-and-cold Jordan King was on in the first meeting with the Mocs, getting 29 points. In his next game, against Mercer, King shot 2 for 12 and finished with seven points. He still leads the Bucs in scoring at 14.2 points per game.
The ETSU women play host to UNC Greensboro in the first game of a doubleheader, beginning at 1 p.m. The Bucs are 16-6 overall, 3-3 in the SoCon. UNCG is 10-10, 3-3.