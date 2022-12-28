East Tennessee State’s basketball team plays at Wofford on Thursday night, and the Bucs won’t be heading into the Southern Conference schedule with their usual swagger.
This team will be limping into conference play.
ETSU enters the SoCon wars with a 4-9 record and a five-game losing streak. Only two of the wins have come against NCAA Division I teams and the team has lost its last five games — by a total of 14 points and none by more than four.
“We’ve talked about how long a true season is and how there’s three different seasons within the season,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “You’ve got your nonconference season. They you got your conference season. And then you’ve got your tournament. If you’re lucky enough to advance past that, you have the Big Dance or the NIT.”
The Bucs’ latest defeat was a 72-68 decision at LSU.
Wofford comes in 8-5 with a win over Texas A&M in its last game. Two of the Terriers’ losses were by three points to Vanderbilt and LSU.
The Bucs, meanwhile, have been close in almost all of their games but haven’t been able to figure out how to close the deal in the final two minutes.
“We’re getting better,” Oliver said. “We’re getting better every day. We’re talking about a 40-minute game, like that’s the goal, to play a perfect game and as a coach, coach the perfect game. We’re not there yet. Maybe we were 20 minutes into it a month ago. Then it got to 25 and then 30. I don’t know where it’s at right now, but we’re still not at 40.”
Thursday’s tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, where Wofford is 7-0 this season.
TAYLOR-MADE
Bucs forward Josh Taylor is coning off the best game of his career, a 22-point, seven-rebound outing against LSU. For Taylor, the game was vindication after he spent two seasons at Georgia, where he hardly got off the bench.
“It was really, really exciting and really fun because coming from the SEC, I got a chance to actually play so there was excitement,” Taylor said.
Taylor made 10 of his 14 shots against LSU.
The 6-foot-8 Taylor has turned into ETSU’s top 3-point shooter. He’s made 11 out of 24 from long range for 45.8%. He’s the only ETSU player over 40%.
INTERIM WOFFORD COACH
Dwight Perry is the Terriers’ interim head coach. Perry is in his fourth season at Wofford and was promoted earlier this season when Jay McAuley was forced to take a leave of absence after his players reportedly complained about his coaching and practice tactics.
SCOUTING THE TERRIERS
B.J. Mack is one of the premier big men in the SoCon. The 6-8, 245-pound senior is averaging 15.3 points per game to tie for the team lead.
“B.J. Mack is a problem,” Oliver said. “He’s really good. He’s one of the top players in the conference. He’s beating people late in the game. When they’re down four or five or up four or five, he’s finishing.”
Thursday’s game should be a battle between the two teams’ centers. Jaylen Haynes has been ETSU’s most consistent performer. The 6-8, 255-pound sophomore is leading the Bucs at 15.3 points per game.
When asked if it should be a good battle to watch, Oliver said “It should be, but he’s (Mack) a vet. Haynes is a young pup, so we’ll see if the young pup can step up and meet the challenge.”
Jackson Paveletzke, a freshman guard, is tied with Mack at 15.3 points per game. Paveletzke is the reigning SoCon player of the week after back-to-back 20-point games, including a 23-point effort against Texas A&M.
FIT FOR A KING
ETSU’s Jordan King is 14 points shy of 1,000 for his career.
The junior guard has made at least one 3-point shot in 31 consecutive games and is second on the team in scoring at 13.2 points per game.
King scored 348 points in two seasons at Siena before transferring to ETSU. He scored 466 points last season for the Bucs and has 172 this year.
BROCK BACK AGAIN?
Bucs forward Brock Jancek has missed post-Christmas practice with an illness. The 6-8 grad student, ETSU’s top reserve when healthy, missed five games earlier with an ankle injury.
He tested negative for COVID-19 and flu but was kept away from the team when the players reconvened after Christmas as a precaution.
Jancek is averaging 7.0 points per game and has made 75% of his shots.
ON THE HORIZON
The Bucs hit the road again on Saturday for their second SoCon game. They play at VMI at 1 p.m.