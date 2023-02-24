King

Jordan King is ETSU's leading scorer.

 Tom Raymond

East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver has a good memory, but there are certain games he’d like to forget.

When UNC Greensboro pays a visit to ETSU on Saturday for the Bucs’ regular-season finale, Oliver and his players will try to put the memory of the two teams’ last meeting out of their minds. Earlier this month, during a trip to Greensboro, the Bucs laid an egg in a 91-65 nationally televised loss.

