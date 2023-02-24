East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver has a good memory, but there are certain games he’d like to forget.
When UNC Greensboro pays a visit to ETSU on Saturday for the Bucs’ regular-season finale, Oliver and his players will try to put the memory of the two teams’ last meeting out of their minds. Earlier this month, during a trip to Greensboro, the Bucs laid an egg in a 91-65 nationally televised loss.
“That was the worst game we played all season,” Oliver said.
ETSU gets another shot at UNCG on Saturday at Freedom Hall, where the Bucs are 6-9 but have won their last three.
“I expect us to be a lot tougher of an opponent, to play harder and more physical … and play a better game than we did the first time,” Oliver said.
Bucs guard Jordan King, who leads the team in scoring at 15.2 points per game, said the first result against the Spartans was embarrassing.
“It hurts,” King said. “It was on national TV. Everybody saw it. But at the end of the day, that game is in the past. If we focus on the one coming up, it could be a different story about what happens.”
Saturday is Senior Day and three one-year players will be honored. Guards DeAnthony Tipler and Jamarius Hairston and forward Brock Jancek will be appearing in front of the ETSU fans for a final time. Jancek’s status for the game is unknown after he missed the last game with what was called a concussion.
Samford comes in 20-10 overall, 14-3 in the SoCon. ETSU (11-19, 7-10) is trying to avoid its first 20-loss season in a decade.
A win for the Bucs would keep them out of the dreaded Friday play-in game at the SoCon tournament.
SPOILER ALERT
The Bucs are playing the role of spoiler, hoping to keep UNCG out of a share of the SoCon regular-season title.
If the Spartans win — and Furman beats Samford — those three teams would tie for the title.
HAYNES BACK
ETSU center Jalen Haynes, who was ejected in Wednesday’s win over The Citadel, will be back in the lineup. There was some question if he’d be available after the ejection, but the SoCon has no automatic suspension rule for an ejection unless it involves a fight.
Haynes was kicked out for taunting and unsportsmanlike conduct in the closing minutes. The sophomore is averaging 14.5 points and 6.4 rebounds.
ABOUT THE SPARTANS
Keyshaun Langley leads the Spartans in scoring at 14.8 points per game. He’s making 43% of his 3-pointers.
UNCG leads the SoCon in defense, holding opponents to 64.5 points per game. The Spartans hold opponents to 40% shooting and lead the league in rebounding.