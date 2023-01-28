Home might be where the heart is, but it’s been nothing but heartbreak for the East Tennessee State men's basketball team.
That trend continued Saturday as Chattanooga walked out of Freedom Hall with a 73-64 victory, a result that continued ETSU’s historic run of home losses.
It was the Bucs’ school-record eighth consecutive home defeat and they fell to 8-15 overall, 4-6 in the Southern Conference. ETSU is 3-9 in home games this season, with only one of those wins coming against an NCAA Division I team.
“They’re crushed,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said of his players. “They just feel like they’re letting people down.”
This one was there for the taking. The Mocs (12-11, 4-6) were ahead 65-64 with 1:39 left and the crowd of 3,914 was rocking after Jaden Seymour made two free throws. Chattanooga’s Dalvin White then quieted the fans — figuratively and literally — when he swished a 3-pointer, after which he shushed the crowd with his finger to his lips.
After the Bucs’ next possession ended with three missed shots, two after offensive rebounds, White made two free throws to seal the deal.
As has become common in Freedom Hall, the visiting team made all the plays down the stretch. Chattanooga scored the final eight points as the Bucs missed their last eight shots and didn’t make a field goal after Jalen Haynes scored with 7:08 remaining.
“We want it as bad as they do,” ETSU guard Jamarius Hairston said. “We go out there and we’re fighting. It hurts to lose, especially in front of our home crowd. But we’re not going to quit and I hope they don’t quit on us.”
MASKED MAN
ETSU center Jalen Haynes, who began the game wearing a mask after being hit in the face in the Bucs’ last outing, struggled to get four points in the first half.
Haynes, who had 23 points and 13 rebounds last time against the Mocs, shunned the mask in the second half and dominated at times. He finished with 16 points to lead the Bucs.
FIRST START
Hairston made his first start of the season in place of Justice Smith, who was suffering from a respiratory illness and had his minutes limited.
Hairston made his presence felt. The grad transfer from Lees-McRae had 13 points and 11 rebounds.
BY THE NUMBERS
The Bucs, who shot 35% from the floor, got 13 points from Seymour.
ETSU’s Jordan King and Allen Strothers combined for 14 points and shot 5 for 18.
“Ultimately it comes down to my guards stepping up and playing better because I felt like their guards were the difference as to why they’re walking off the court victorious,” Oliver said.
White led the Mocs with 15 points, while Jamal Johnson and Sam Alexis had 12 apiece.
Chattanooga, which leads the nation in 3-point attempts and makes, was 12 of 23 on long-range shots.
ETSU, which came in as the worst free throw shooting team in the SoCon, made all 16 of its shots from the foul line.
NO STEPHENS, TAYLOR
The Mocs were playing their third game without star center Jake Stephens, who was leading the SoCon in scoring and rebounding when he suffered a hand injury. The 7-foot NBA prospect sat on the bench wearing a hard plastic brace on his right hand.
The Bucs were playing their fourth game without Josh Taylor, who suffered a broken wrist in a home loss to Mercer.
UP NEXT
The Bucs play host to Wofford on Wednesday night while Chattanooga is at Furman.