ETSU

East Tennessee State goes through drills during practice on Thursday. The Bucs play at Morehead State on Sunday.

 JOE AVENTO/Johnson City Press

East Tennessee State’s basketball team returns to action Sunday after a week off for exams, and the Bucs had a chance to work on a few things along the way.

“I felt like having a week off to sort through us improving what we’re trying to do every day versus game-planning for anyone was good,” Bucs coach Desmond Oliver said. “Us getting better defensively. Us getting better making shots, getting guys in the gym before practice.”

