East Tennessee State’s basketball team returns to action Sunday after a week off for exams, and the Bucs had a chance to work on a few things along the way.
“I felt like having a week off to sort through us improving what we’re trying to do every day versus game-planning for anyone was good,” Bucs coach Desmond Oliver said. “Us getting better defensively. Us getting better making shots, getting guys in the gym before practice.”
The Bucs play at Morehead State on Sunday at 2 p.m. trying to find some momentum after a 4-5 start. ETSU is coming off a 63-61 loss to Jacksonville State.
Three of ETSU’s losses have been by four points or fewer
“It would be great to go get a road win versus a program that historically has done really well in the last four or five, six years,” Oliver said.
Bucs forward Brock Jancek has missed three games after suffering an ankle injury against Appalachian State. He’s been practicing and is about ready to return. If he is in the lineup Sunday, his minutes will be limited.
Guard DeAnthony Tipler missed Saturday’s loss to Jacksonville State with an injury but is expected back.
ABOUT MOREHEAD STATE
Morehead State is 4-5 and is coming off a home loss to North Alabama. The Eagles have played a tough schedule with losses to Indiana, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Marshall.
Alex Gross, a 6-foot-10 grad transfer, leads a balanced attack by averaging 12.8 points and 7.6 rebounds a game. He was a 2,000–point scorer in four seasons at Olivet Nazarene, where he was a first-team NAIA All-American twice.
Preseason All-OVC pick Mark Freeman, a 5-foot-11 senior, averages 12.4 points a game and is shooting 45% from 3-point range.
The Eagles have five players averaging at least 9.0 points a game.
Morehead State, coming off back-to-back 23-win seasons, was picked to win the Ohio Valley Conference.
THE SERIES
This will be the 57th meeting between the two teams and they’ve each won 28 times in the first 56.
ETSU has won the last two meetings, including 82-75 last year at Freedom Hall.
3-POINT NEWS
ETSU has made at least one 3-point shot in 1,001 consecutive games.
Morehead State is limiting opponents to 28% shooting from long range, including holding North Alabama without a 3-pointer last week. That was the first time in 10 years the Eagles had accomplished that feat. North Alabama only attempted two shots from 3-point range.
ETSU LEADERS
Center Jaylen Haynes continues to leads the Bucs in scoring at 14.2 points per game. Guard Jordan King is next at 13.9. Haynes has four more field goals than King yet has taken 60 fewer shots.
Jaden Seymour has taken over the team rebounding lead at 7.3 per game.