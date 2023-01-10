Maybe it’s good for the East Tennessee State basketball team to get away from home.
While the Bucs haven’t exactly been road warriors, they’ve been disappointing at home, where they have lost their last five games.
Maybe it’s good for the East Tennessee State basketball team to get away from home.
While the Bucs haven’t exactly been road warriors, they’ve been disappointing at home, where they have lost their last five games.
After losing their last two Southern Conference games at Freedom Hall, the Bucs will take their chances in Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday night when they take on The Citadel.
Tip-off at McAllister Fieldhouse is set for 7.
The Bucs are coming off a 70-56 loss to Furman, a result that left them 6-11 overall and 2-2 in the SoCon. Jordan King, ETSU’s preseason all-conference guard, was 0-for-9 from the field against the Paladins.
The Citadel comes in 6-10, 1-3 and has lost three games in a row.
ETSU has rarely had a full roster for a game this season and Wednesday’s game comes with some question marks as well.
Forwards Josh Taylor (concussion) and Brock Jancek (knee) have been out. Taylor’s absence has been especially felt. After the Bucs started the SoCon schedule with two wins, he’s missed the last two games, both losses.
Both players returned to practice Monday and should be good to go against The Citadel.
After opening the SoCon schedule with a surprising 76-68 win over Chattanooga, the Bulldogs have lost three in a row by an average margin of 19 points. The win over Chattanooga was the Citadel’s only victory in its last eight games.
The Citadel has been a two-man show when it comes to scoring. Stephen Clark (15.9 points per game) and Austin Ash (15.6) are the only two players scoring more than eight points a game. Clark is a 6-foot-8 senior and Ash is a 6-foot-3 grad student.
The Bucs are the lowest-scoring team in the SoCon at 69.2 points per game. Being last in free throw percentage (65%) and 3-point percentage (29.9%) has contributed to that.
ETSU leads the league in 3-point defense, holding opponents to 30.8%.
ETSU gets two more shots at home after Wednesday, beginning Saturday when Mercer comes to town. Samford is next, visiting Freedom Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Sports Editor
Joe Avento is the Sports Editor for the Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News and has covered East Tennessee State University athletics and local golf since 1987.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.