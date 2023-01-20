The East Tennessee State basketball team is getting a reprieve from the horrors of home.
ETSU, which has lost its last seven games on its home court of Freedom Hall, plays at Chattanooga on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. in the Roundhouse.
The Bucs come in 7-13 overall, 3-4 in the SoCon. In a stark contrast to their home losing streak, they’ve won their last five league road games, dating back to last year. That’s the longest current streak in the SoCon.
ETSU is coming off a 69-59 loss to Samford, a game in which the Bucs had a chance to win until the final minutes.
“If we bring that same effort every single night, I think there’s a lot of wins coming,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “But more importantly than that — I’m past that — it’s a standard. We will not get back to championship basketball here at ETSU until my players know what the standard is and tell people ‘We’re not doing things that way. We’re going to play hard. We’re going to do A, B and C.’ And that standard was very inconsistent during this stretch.”
ABOUT THE MOCS
Chattanooga is 11-9 overall and, surprisingly, 3-4 in the SoCon.
The Mocs have lost their last two games — to Samford and Furman. They’ve also lost conference games to The Citadel and UNC Greensboro.
Chattanooga center Jake Stephens, the VMI transfer, is the odds-on favorite to be the SoCon’s player of the year. The 7-foot grad student is averaging 21.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocked shots per game to lead the league in all of those categories.
Stephens is also in the top 10 in the SoCon in assists, field goal percentage, free throw percentage and 3-point percentage. He’s been the conference’s player of the week six times this season.
“They have that big monster inside the paint,” Oliver said.
Jamal Johnson has been Stephens’ running mate. The 6-foot-4 senior transfer from UAB is averaging 13.6 points per game and is the top free throw shooter in the league, converting at an 88% clip. Dalvin White, a 5-foot-10 grad transfer from USC Upstate, is making almost 44% of his 3-point shots.
The Mocs are coached by Dan Earl, who was the SoCon’s coach of the year last season while at VMI.
INCONSISTENT BUCS
One of the problems that has plagued ETSU this year is a lack of consistency. Just when they seem to be going in the right direction, the Bucs take two steps back.
After guard Jordan King scored a career-high 42 points against The Citadel last week, he’s been held to 13 and four in his next two outings.
It’s added up to ETSU being the lowest scoring team in the conference, averaging fewer than 70 points a game. The Bucs are also last in free throw shooting at 66% and 3-point percentage at 31%.
Despite his four-point outing last time out, King still leads the team in scoring at 13.7 points per game. Center Jaylen Haynes, who scored 20 against Samford after having his place in the starting lineup jeopardized, is averaging 12.3.
DeAnthony Tipler missed the Samford game after Oliver said he needed a break from basketball. The senior guard is averaging 11.5 points a game. His status for Saturday is unknown.
Josh Taylor, ETSU’s starting strong forward, is out with a broken wrist. He was second in the SoCon in field goal percentage before he got hurt.
ON THE HORIZON
The Bucs stay on the road to take on Mercer on Wednesday before returning to Johnson City for a two-game home stand, taking on Chattanooga on Jan. 28 and Wofford on Feb. 1.