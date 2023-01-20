Bucs logo

The East Tennessee State basketball team is getting a reprieve from the horrors of home.

ETSU, which has lost its last seven games on its home court of Freedom Hall, plays at Chattanooga on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. in the Roundhouse.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Try the Johnson City Press app today.