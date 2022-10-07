East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles says every week that it doesn’t matter who the Bucs are playing. His focus is on his team.
That’s never been more true as ETSU takes its fourth shot at its first Southern Conference win under Quarles. The Bucs have lost their first three league games, which wasn’t how a new coach on a team coming off a conference championship envisioned his start.
ETSU needs a win and it needs it bad. It just so happens that VMI is up next on the schedule. The two teams meet Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Alumni Memorial Field in Lexington, Virginia.
ETSU is 2-3 overall. VMI comes in 1-3 overall, 0-1 in the SoCon.
“I tell our guys this all the time, I could care less who we play,” Quarles said. “I’m more worried about us than I am them. It doesn’t matter if we’re playing a middle school team. We have to get better. We have to play smarter. We have to make plays and finish.”
It will be ETSU’s 15th game in Lexington and the teams have split the first 14.
“I’ve always thought that’s kind of a tough place to go,” Quarles said. “You’re playing in front of their Keydets, their students. It’s always tough to get a win there. They’re tough. They’re physical. It'll be like every game in this league. It’ll be a tough place to go play and we need to go get a win.”
ABOUT THE KEYDETS
VMI has used two quarterbacks so far this season. Collin Ironside has completed 63% of his passes for 487 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Seth Morgan is completing 50% for 352 yards with one score and two interceptions.
“You don’t know which quarterback you’re going to get,” Quarles said. “But I just think we’ve got to get after him and don’t really care who we're playing. We just got to focus on us.”
VMI’s All-American linebacker Stone Snyder, a former SoCon defensive player of the year, is averaging 11.8 tackles per game to lead the SoCon.
IN THE SOCON
This will be ETSU’s 50th conference game since the school began playing football again. The team is 22-27 in the previous 49 with 34 of those games being decided by eight points or fewer.
BUC BITS
ETSU’s Jacob Saylors is fourth nationally with 570 rushing yards. He went over the 5,000-yard mark in all-purpose yardage in last week’s loss to Chattanooga.
Kicker Tyler Keltner is fourth on the ETSU career scoring list with 244 points. He’s made all 109 of his extra point attempts.
Cornerback Alijah Huzzie leads FCS with 2.4 pass breakups per game.
Linebacker Chandler Martin is fifth nationally, averaging 11.0 tackles per game.
THE SERIES
ETSU leads the all-time series against VMI, 17-10, including winning the last two.