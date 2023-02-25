The last bounce of the regular season went East Tennessee State’s way and the Bucs sent the home fans happy for one last time.

Kobe Langley’s shot from the corner at the final buzzer bounced off the rim and short-handed ETSU escaped with a 63-62 victory over UNC Greensboro in a Southern Conference basketball game Saturday at Freedom Hall.

