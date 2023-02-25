The last bounce of the regular season went East Tennessee State’s way and the Bucs sent the home fans happy for one last time.
Kobe Langley’s shot from the corner at the final buzzer bounced off the rim and short-handed ETSU escaped with a 63-62 victory over UNC Greensboro in a Southern Conference basketball game Saturday at Freedom Hall.
The result cost the Spartans (21-10 overall, 14-4 SoCon) a share of the conference regular-season championship. It also allowed the Bucs (12-19, 8-10) to avoid a play-in game in the conference tournament. They will be seeded fifth and take on No. 4 Western Carolina Saturday at 2:30 in the quarterfinals at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina.
UNCG had won the teams’ first meeting, 91-65.
Jordan King scored 25 points while playing all 40 minutes to lead the Bucs, who led for almost 29 minutes.
“We’ve been there before where it didn’t go our way,” King said. “We’re all celebrating this win because it was a big win for us.”
The Bucs played without forward Brock Jancek and guards DeAnthony Tipler and Allen Strothers. Jancek and Strothers we’re nursing concussions and Tipler was out sick.
Jancek and Tipler were two of four seniors honored before the game, joining guard Jamarius Hairston and Charlie Weber, a forward who didn’t play this year after suffering several concussions last season.
The win didn’t come easily. ETSU led 60-57 with a minute left when Jaden Seymour threw the ball away. UNCG’s Bas Leyte made a quick layup to cut the Bucs’ lead to one.
King then connected on a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 26 seconds left and ETSU was up 63-59. When the Spartans missed, a fortuitous offensive rebound found Keondre Kennedy in the corner and he swished a 3-pointer, making it 63-62.
When the Bucs inbounded the ball to King he was trapped and called for traveling with 12 seconds remaining.
That set up the frantic final seconds and when the final shot was off the mark, the Bucs had their fourth consecutive home win.
“Tonight we learned how to finish a game against a high level opponent who is older, who has championship DNA on their current roster,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “I think that’s a step in the right direction. Who knows how this postseason is going to go, but what great momentum to hit Asheville with.”
ETSU used a rotation of six players for most of the game. Seymour added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bucs. Jalen Haynes battled inside for eight points and led the team with five assists. King made 5 of 10 shots from 3-point range.
Bucs forward Josh Taylor played his second game since returning from a broken wrist. Still playing basically one-handed, Taylor blocked three shots and provided tough interior defense.
Kennedy and Keyshaun Langley led UNCG with 12 points apiece.