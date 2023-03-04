ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Western Carolina connected on an early knockout punch and East Tennessee State’s stay at the Southern Conference basketball tournament was just as short as it was last year.

The Catamounts jumped out to a quick 16-point lead and held off ETSU for a 69-57 victory in the quarterfinals of the SoCon tournament Saturday at Harrah’s Cherokee Center.

