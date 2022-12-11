MOREHEAD, Ky. — The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team continued a pattern Sunday.
Morehead State never led until the final 16 seconds, yet still took a 61-57 victory over ETSU in a nonconference game.
The Bucs (4-6) led by as many as nine points on more than one occasion, yet they let another one slip away. Four of ETSU’s losses have been by four points or fewer.
Morehead State (5-5) scored the game’s final eight points. Alex Gross’ layup with 16 seconds left gave the Eagles their first lead of the game and they held on after the Bucs missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer and gave up a layup.
“The last minute was as foggy as you could ever imagine,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “With about five minutes to go in the game, I felt the meltdown coming, the same tension I saw from last year’s group. It’s not knowing how to win and still learning how to be together and execute down the stretch. We are going to get better at that. But in the last minute, the bleeding was already happening.”
Jordan King led ETSU with 13 points. Josh Taylor added 10, making five of his six shots. Gross led Morehead State with 13 points.
Morehead State outrebounded the Bucs 35-25 and ETSU made just 4 of 17 shots from 3-point range.
UP NEXT
ETSU returns to action Wednesday with a home game against Queens College, a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference.