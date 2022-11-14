The end is near for the East Tennessee State football team, and that might be a good thing.
In a season of more challenges than they had expected, the Bucs are facing their sternest test in their final game. ETSU plays at Mississippi State on Saturday.
“They’re really talented, big, fast,” ETSU coach George Quarles said Monday at his weekly news conference. “It’s a huge challenge for our guys, coming off — there’s no other way to say it — a disappointing season. We’ve been in every game. I mean, there’s not one that we’ve not been in. We’ve had chances to win lots of them. But we found ways to lose every one of them, which obviously is disappointing. We’ve got to do a better job coaching. But like I said, we need to get through this week and regroup.”
The Bucs come in 3-7 overall. They’re finished in the Southern Conference, where they posted a 1-7 record. Mississippi State is 6-4, 3-4 in the SEC.
ETSU beat an SEC team last year, but Mississippi State isn’t Vanderbilt. And this definitely isn’t last year’s ETSU team that finished 11-2 and won the SoCon title.
The Bucs enter the game as huge underdogs with nothing to lose.
“Obviously, it would be a huge feather in our cap to go beat an SEC team like Mississippi State,” Quarles said. “It’s a big challenge. They’re just so big and I think defensively, you watch them and they’re so unorthodox. We’ve not played a defense like this. They line up literally everywhere. They’re hard to locate. And then you’re doing it with faster, bigger bodies.”
The Bucs are catching the Bulldogs in between two big games. Mississippi State lost to No. 1 Georgia last week and takes on Ole Miss on the Thursday following the ETSU game.
Mississippi State averages slightly more than 55,000 fans per game at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.
“This will be a bigger stadium, which is fun,” Quarles said. “I’ve been pretty blessed to get to play at Clemson, played N.C. State a couple of times, Virginia Tech. Those are fun games. We were in a couple of those games for a little while, so it can certainly happen. You’ve just got to have some things go your way.”