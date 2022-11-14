ETSU Quarles

George Quarles talks to the team earlier in t he season.

 By JOE AVENTO/Johnson City Press

The end is near for the East Tennessee State football team, and that might be a good thing.

In a season of more challenges than they had expected, the Bucs are facing their sternest test in their final game. ETSU plays at Mississippi State on Saturday.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you