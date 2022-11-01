The season is right around the corner for the East Tennessee State basketball team and the Bucs are excited to finally get to play another team.

ETSU plays host to Limestone University in an exhibition game Friday at 6 p.m. at Freedom Hall. The tip-off time was moved up an hour to help basketball fans avoid traffic from the Science Hill High School home football playoff game.

