The season is right around the corner for the East Tennessee State basketball team and the Bucs are excited to finally get to play another team.
ETSU plays host to Limestone University in an exhibition game Friday at 6 p.m. at Freedom Hall. The tip-off time was moved up an hour to help basketball fans avoid traffic from the Science Hill High School home football playoff game.
“I’m ready to compete all season,” ETSU center Jalen Haynes said Tuesday as the squad gathered at Freedom Hall for its official team photo and some promotional videos. “I’m excited to be able to compete with my guys on the court. We’ve been here since May. It’s been a long time. I think I speak for everybody on the team. We’re very much excited to get this exhibition.”
Haynes transferred from Virginia Tech and is one of three new starters for the Bucs. Josh Taylor, a transfer forward from Georgia, and Allen Strothers, a guard who red-shirted last year, are the others.
For Strothers, finally getting to play in an ETSU uniform has been a long time coming. He sat on the bench last season as the Bucs struggled down the stretch and finished 15-17.
“I wouldn’t say it was tough,” Strothers said. “I think it was more that I just learned from it. I just took what I could. Everyone was still fighting and playing hard. I just took it as a learning experience.”
Bucs coach Desmond Oliver said his team still has a way to go in terms of conditioning, especially considering the style of play he wants to use.
“We’ve been banged up a lot the last two weeks and I really haven’t had a full roster for practice,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “And I think reluctantly, I’ve been nervous to push eight or nine guys over the limit and then having a guy with a major injury. So I don’t feel like our conditioning, for a team that wants to press for 40 minutes and get up and down the court, is anywhere near where it needs to be for a real game. This week is going to be all about that.”
The Bucs were picked to finish sixth in the Southern Conference, something they say has them motivated to proved the prognosticators wrong.
“I just can’t wait to get out there and compete with my guys,” Strothers said. “I really think we have a good chance of doing something special.”
After Friday’s game, the season opens for real Monday when Emory & Henry comes to Freedom Hall for a 7 p.m. tip.