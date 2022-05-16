Justice Smith, who scored 56 points in a game last season for NCAA Division II Mansfield University, is transferring to East Tennessee State.
Justice, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard, was the rookie of the year in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference after averaging 20.6 points per game. He set the single-game school scoring record with 56 points against Bloomsburg. He was 19 for 26 from the field and added 12 rebounds and nine assists.
He announced his commitment on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.
Smith, who will have three years of eligibility remaining, will join a large incoming class that includes three transfer big men.
Josh Taylor (6-9, 215) is transferring from Georgia and Jalen Haynes (6-8, 215) is transferring from Virginia Tech. Brock Jancek is also joining the Bucs. The 6-foot-8, 222-pound Knoxville native, was a walk-on at Tennessee.
ETSU also signed three players during the early signing period last fall: Jeremy Gregory, a 6-foot-8 forward from Charlotte; Braden Ilic, a 6-foot-10 forward from Morristown; and Kristian Shaw, a 6-foot-7 guard from Hendersonville.
Second-year ETSU coach Desmond Oliver has plenty of holes to fill in his lineup. In addition to losing Ledarrius Brewer and Ty Brewer as transfers to UAB, Mohab Yasser has left the team to turn professional in his home country of Egypt.
The Bucs were 15-17 in Oliver's first season.