Another close loss left East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver wondering about his team’s confidence.
Queens University held off the Bucs for a 78-75 non-conference win Wednesday night at Freedom Hall as DeAnthony Tipler’s potentially tying 3-pointer at the buzzer came up short.
ETSU fell to 4-7 with its third consecutive loss. Five of the seven losses have been by four points or fewer.
“The bad thing is the more of these you lose, even though as a coach we talk a good game about being close, the reality is we’re human beings,” Oliver said. “My guys are losing a little bit of confidence. It’s my job to keep them motivated and try to find the right words to continue to get better.”
Kenny Dye made a pair of free throws with 1.6 seconds remaining to put Queens up 78-75 before the Bucs almost tied it.
Josh Taylor heaved a long inbounds pass from the baseline. Jalen Haynes caught it and directed it to the right corner, where Tipler launched a 3-point shot. The ball bounced off the rim at the buzzer and the Bucs had another loss.
“I think I rushed it a little bit,” said Tipler, who led the Bucs with 19 points. “I didn’t know how much time was left on the clock. That’s why I rushed it.”
Queens (9-2) was up by nine points with 1:29 remaining on Jay’Den Turner’s 3-pointer before the Bucs began a comeback that included 3-pointers from Tipler and Justice Smith, who finished with 15 points.
“I’m proud of my team,” Oliver said. “I mean, they fought. We’re just not tough enough yet.”
Jordan King added 16 points for ETSU. He made his final two 3-pointers after an 0-for-6 start.
AJ McKee led the Royals, members of the Atlantic Sun Conference, with 16 points. BJ McLaurin and Dye each had 14.
Queens out-rebounded the Bucs 42-31, including getting 17 on the offensive end — which it turned into 23 second-chance points. ETSU, on the other hand, managed six offensive rebounds, leading to five second-chance points.
“I think the big thing for us is not giving up,” King said. “We could have lost a couple of games by 10, 15 points, but we’re only losing by two or three. We’re not giving up on each other. We all believe we can do this. It’s just going to take one win for us to get going.”
The Bucs return to action Saturday when they play host to UNC Asheville at 4 p.m.