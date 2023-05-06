STILLWATER, Okla. — Cameron Sisneros put East Tennessee State on top with a towering solo home run Saturday night, but Oklahoma State scored the next nine runs and the 16th-ranked Cowboys went on to take a 17-7 victory over the Bucs in a non-conference baseball game.
Chase Adkinson drove in six runs for the Cowboys. Adkinson had a grand slam among his three hits and scored three times. Carson Benge had a pair of doubles and three RBIs.
ETSU starter Nathaniel Tate looked sharp in the first inning, getting a pair of strikeouts and a groundout in a perfect frame. Then the Cowboys battered Tate for six runs in the second, batted around and setting the tone for the night.
Noah Gent had an RBI single for the Bucs, Ryan McCarthy drove in a run with a groundout and Ryan Enos added a two-run single in the seventh inning. Collins accounted for the Bucs’ final run with an RBI single in the eighth.
Tate worked 2 1/3 innings and was touched for eight runs on six hits. Almost half of the batters he faced scored. Oklahoma State got 15 hits off of five ETSU pitchers. The Bucs had 12 hits.
Sisneros’ home run was his 10th. He also had one in Oklahoma State’s 7-4 win on Friday night.
ETSU fell to 20-24 while Oklahoma State improved to 32-14. The two teams conclude the series Sunday at 1 p.m.