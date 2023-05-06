ETSU Bucs logo.jpg

STILLWATER, Okla. — Cameron Sisneros put East Tennessee State on top with a towering solo home run Saturday night, but Oklahoma State scored the next nine runs and the 16th-ranked Cowboys went on to take a 17-7 victory over the Bucs in a non-conference baseball game.

Chase Adkinson drove in six runs for the Cowboys. Adkinson had a grand slam among his three hits and scored three times. Carson Benge had a pair of doubles and three RBIs.

