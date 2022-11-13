ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Louisiana’s long-range shooting trumped East Tennessee State’s inside power in Sunday’s title game of the Asheville Championship at Harrah’s Cherokee Center.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (3-0) made 10 of 21 shots from 3-point range in an 81-77 men’s basketball victory. Meanwhile, the Bucs (2-1) struggled from long range, making just 3 of 16 shots behind the arc.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

