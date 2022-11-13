No foul was called against Louisiana’s Isaiah Richards on this play with ETSU down by two points in the final minute of Sunday's Asheville Championship game. Jalen Haynes, who was 9 for 9 from the free-throw line, would have had a chance to tie with nine seconds remaining.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Louisiana’s long-range shooting trumped East Tennessee State’s inside power in Sunday’s title game of the Asheville Championship at Harrah’s Cherokee Center.
The Ragin’ Cajuns (3-0) made 10 of 21 shots from 3-point range in an 81-77 men’s basketball victory. Meanwhile, the Bucs (2-1) struggled from long range, making just 3 of 16 shots behind the arc.
“We got off to a really good start and shot it well,” Louisiana coach Bob Marlin said. “We knew they would make a push at some point. The key was when we had to have buckets, we made them.”
Despite the outside struggles and rallying from a 14-point halftime deficit, the Bucs (2-1) had the shot they wanted with a chance to tie.
The Bucs got the ball inside to Jalen Haynes, who scored a game-high 23 points. Haynes went up for a tying shot with nine seconds left and drew contact, but no foul was called. With ETSU forced to foul, Louisiana’s Greg Williams Jr. made a pair of free throws to seal the outcome.
“We made a couple of big plays and had a call go our way,” Marlin said.
Haynes, who shot 7-for-9 from the field, said he thought he might still power in the shot.
“I felt like there was contact, but at the same time, I felt like I could have finished the play,” Haynes said. “I missed it, unfortunately, but I felt I could have made that.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns, ranked No. 13 in the College Insider mid-major poll, controlled the first half. They hit 56% from the field, making 5 of 9 from 3-point range, to take a 42-28 lead at the break.
ETSU rallied with two separate 8-0 runs to tie the game at 55 at the 11:01 mark. After the second rally, Louisiana responded with a 10-1 run to get back in control.
The Bucs made big plays on the interior with Josh Taylor totaling 13 points and 10 rebounds. He was 5-for-8 and Jaden Seymour added 11 points to help the Bucs outscore the Cajuns 44-26 in the paint.
Point guard Jordan King scored 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting.
Jordan Brown led a balanced Louisiana attack with 14 points. The Cajuns, favored to win the Sun Belt Conference, also had 13 points from Kentrell Garnett, 12 from Terence Lewis II and 10 from Greg Williams Jr.