Well, so much for that.
After spending a week feeling good about a pair of Southern Conference road victories, East Tennessee State’s basketball team returned home and forgot how to win.
Western Carolina took advantage of 14 second-half ETSU turnovers and scorched the Bucs from 3-point range to take a 71-60 victory Wednesday night at Freedom Hall.
“That was a tough one,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “We just got smacked upside the head in our house and the visitor walked away with everything.”
The Bucs, who were playing without forwards Josh Taylor and Brock Jancek, fell to 6-10 overall, 2-1 in the SoCon. They’ve lost their last four home games.
The Catamounts (9-7, 2-1) went 13-of-34 from 3-point range. They are 9-0 when making at least 10.
ETSU hadn’t lost back-to-back games to Western Carolina in 25 years and the Catamounts hadn’t won in Johnson City since 1996.
After the Bucs turned the ball over just four times in the first half of a 38-38 tie, they got sloppy and started averaging a turnover a minute. It enabled the Catamounts to begin pulling away.
The 12th turnover in the first 11 minutes of the second half resulted in a Russell Jones Jr. layup and a 58-48 Western Carolina lead.
“For two games and 12 minutes of this game, we looked like a SoCon championship team,” Oliver said. “Then we became splintered.”
Tre Jackson did most of the early long-range damage for Western Carolina, going 5-for-9 on 3-pointers. His fall-away three as the shot clock expired was a dagger to the Bucs and put his team up 61-50.
Vonterius Woolbright swished a wide-open 3-pointer with 3:33 left to seal the deal, extending the Catamounts’ lead to 79-54.
“They came out tougher in the second half,” ETSU center Jalen Haynes said. “We responded poorly when they got up and made shots.”
MISSING MEN
ETSU was playing without two major parts of their front court. Taylor missed his second game in a row with a concussion and Jancek sat out with a knee injury.
FIRST HALF
The Bucs used an 11-0 run to go up 20-10 and extended the advantage to 28-16. Jackson started to heat up from 3-point range for the Catamounts and cut the deficit to 31-28.
Jackson had four 3-pointers in the first half.
ETSU’s DeAnthony Tipler made a driving layup in the closing seconds to forge the 38-38 halftime tie.
BY THE NUMBERS
ETSU made 5-of-13 free throws, and missed the front end of several one-and-ones. The Bucs out-rebounded the Catamounts 42-32 and outshot them from the field, 50% to 41%.
Jordan King led the Bucs with 13 points. Jaden Seymour had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Haynes had 10 points.
Jones, the smallest player on the court at 5-foot-8, led the Catamounts with 21 points. He was 5-of-7 on 3-pointers. Jackson added 17, while Woolbright had 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Tzyhaun Claude, the team’s leading scorer, had 11 points while battling foul trouble.
UP NEXT
The Bucs play host to Furman on Saturday. Tip-off time is set for 4 p.m. Western Carolina plays host to Mercer.