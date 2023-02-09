With the season in danger of getting away from them, the East Tennessee State Bucs are entering crunch time.
ETSU plays host to VMI in a Southern Conference basketball game on Friday night and the Bucs are badly in need of a victory, something they’ve attained just once in their last nine home games. Another loss in front of the home fans, especially against a team sitting in last place in the SoCon, would leave the Bucs faithful in a particularly foul mood.
“We always say the next game is a must-win,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “And so now Friday's game becomes a must-win.”
ETSU is coming off a 91-65 loss at UNC Greensboro, a performance so uninspiring that it left Oliver listing the players who “didn’t have it” that night. The list was long.
One player who has “had it” for most of the season in Jalen Haynes, the team’s only consistent offensive weapon in recent weeks. Haynes has averaged 22.2 points over his last six games
“We run so much stuff through Jalen Haynes that I’m not surprised he’s scoring,” Oliver said. “We’ve got to get other guys involved, though. It just can't be all J Haynes and Jordan King.”
Haynes had 23 points against UNCG while King added 20.
The Bucs come into a rare Friday night game at 9-17 overall, 5-8 in the SoCon. They are battling to get out of the bottom four in the standings to avoid a play-in game at the SoCon tournament for the second season in a row.
VMI is 6-20, 1-12, with its lone conference win coming against The Citadel. ETSU beat the Keydets 64-50 on New Year’s Eve. That was in the midst of a 12-game losing streak for VMI.
TIPLER’S RETURN?
DeAnthony Tipler might be ready to return to the ETSU rotation. The senior guard has missed the past seven games after Oliver decided he needed some time away from basketball. He will be with the team, but whether he will play is still up in the air.
Tipler is averaging 11.5 points per game.
TOUGH SLEDDING
ETSU was 15-17 in Oliver’s first season and now, with at least six games remaining, the program’s first 20-loss season in 10 years seems a real possibility. The 2012-13 team lost 22 games, the most defeats an ETSU team has ever suffered.
HEROES GAME
All military members and first responders will receive free admission to the game, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall.