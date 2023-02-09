Oliver

ETSU coach Desmond Oliver talks to his team during a recent game at Freedom Hall.

 By JOE AVENTO javento@johnsoncitypress.com

With the season in danger of getting away from them, the East Tennessee State Bucs are entering crunch time.

ETSU plays host to VMI in a Southern Conference basketball game on Friday night and the Bucs are badly in need of a victory, something they’ve attained just once in their last nine home games. Another loss in front of the home fans, especially against a team sitting in last place in the SoCon, would leave the Bucs faithful in a particularly foul mood.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you