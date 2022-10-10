George Quarles says he’s really not a two-quarterback kind of coach, but don’t be surprised if he uses two quarterbacks again this week.
Quarles, East Tennessee State’s coach, liked the way the team responded when he used two signal callers in the Bucs’ 44-21 win over VMI on Saturday. Baron May replaced starter Tyler Riddell a couple of times and the Bucs put together their best offensive showing in a Southern Conference game this season.
“I thought it was a very positive thing,” Quarles said Monday during his weekly news conference at Greene Stadium. “They weren’t really prepared for a running quarterback. And his first play in the game, it’s power read, and he makes the right read, hands it off. Jacob (Saylors) takes it for a touchdown.”
May, a red-shirt freshman transfer from Eastern Michigan, is a little lighter on his feet than Riddell and had a 19-yard run for a first down. Riddell, to his credit, came back in and threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Einaj Carter.
“Tyler handled it well,” Quarles said. “We talked about being pros, handling things like pros, and Tyler handled it like a pro. He didn’t pout. He didn’t complain. They cheered each other on and I would assume that’s going to be something we'll continue to do.
“I’m not a huge fan of two-quarterback systems, but I just think in this case, it’s probably what’s best for our team, just to provide a different look.”
The Bucs can use any advantage they can get this week with a game against Mercer, the hottest team in the SoCon, on the horizon. The teams meet in Macon, Georgia, on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Mercer is 5-1 overall with its only loss to Auburn, and 3-0 in the conference. The Bears are averaging almost 39 points per game while giving up fewer than 14.
“Mercer is a very talented team,” Quarles said. “They’re playing really well. They’ve pretty much blown out all their opponents except Auburn.”
Mercer quarterback Fred Payton is playing as well as anybody in the country, having thrown 16 touchdown passes without being intercepted.
“It’s hard to be much better than that,” Quarles said. “I just think his decision making is really good right now. He’s obviously got good talent.”
ETSU is playing the role of spoiler this season in a matchup that determined the SoCon championship last year. The Bucs beat Mercer 38-35 last fall to claim the SoCon title when the Bears missed a late field goal attempt.
This time around, ETSU is 3-3 overall, 1-3 in the SoCon. The lone league win came last week and Quarles was happy, maybe even relieved, to see some smiling faces in his locker room.
“Very nice,” Quarles said. “I was really happy for our guys. We overcame some adversity. We handled the adversity and it was just really good to get a win and just see a happy locker room. There’s really nothing quite like that. Whether you’re in high school, college, wherever, to see them enjoy a win is a lot of fun.
“I told our guys to enjoy this because winning college football games is tough. It’s not to be taken for granted.”
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
ETSU had two SoCon players of the week.
Jacob Saylors, who rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns, earned offensive honors, while Tyler Keltner, who kicked three field goals and five extra points, was the special teams award winner.