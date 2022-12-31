LEXINGTON, Va. — For the first time in more than a month, Desmond Oliver could enjoy the final minute of a basketball game.
That’s because East Tennessee State took care of business in plenty of time.
ETSU used a 9-0 run midway through the second half to seize a comfortable lead and rang in the new year with a 64-50 Southern Conference victory over VMI Saturday at Cameron Hall.
After playing six consecutive games decided by four points or less — and losing five of them — the Bucs finally knew that one mistake wouldn’t be the turning point in this one, not with a double-digit lead as the final minute came about.
It enabled them to survive some shaky basketball down the stretch. They had a chance to ice the game at the foul line, but made just 10 of 21 free throws.
“We’re still a work in progress, but it’s so much more fun when you win these,” Oliver, ETSU’s head coach, said. “We’re learning how to win. What you’re seeing here is a team who is not used to having a 12- , 13- , 14-point lead in the last four minutes. We’ve got to close better, but we haven’t been in that position before.”
Dating back to last season, it was ETSU’s fourth consecutive SoCon road win, the longest current streak in the conference.
The Bucs pulled ahead when a 9-0 run, punctuated by a dunk from Jalen Haynes, put them up 52-37 with 8:47 remaining.
Haynes led ETSU (6-9, 2-0) with 15 points. He made 6 of his 10 shots. DeAnthony Tipler added 13 points for the Bucs and Jordan King had 10.
King was benched to start the game, reportedly after some miscommunication with Oliver over which plays to run down the stretch in Thursday night’s win at Wofford. His benching didn’t last long, though. Jamarius Hairston, who started in King’s place, drew two offensive fouls in the first minute and headed to the bench.
All of King’s points came in the first half.
ETSU forward Josh Taylor, who made the defensive play to secure the win over Wofford at the final buzzer, remained home Saturday after it was determined he suffered a concussion in the game.
Sean Conway led VMI (5-10, 0-2) with 12 points. Tyler Houser had 11.
The Keydets, who were averaging more than 10 3-pointers a game, finished 6 of 31 from long range.
ETSU returns home next week for a Wednesday game against Western Carolina and a Saturday contest against Furman.
