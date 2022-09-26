The calendar says Monday was the first official day of practice for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. In reality, though, the Bucs have been going strong since the early part of the summer.
“They’re probably dying to play against a different uniform or somebody different,” Bucs coach Desmond Oliver said after the spirited workout at the Ball Practice Court Inside the MiniDome.
Oliver said the team has been working together since June. The NCAA has strict limits on the numbers of hours teams can work together in the offseason. Now that the official preseason is here, they are all his.
“There’s been no difference,” Oliver said. “Now, I think you guys (media) being here brings energy because now they know it’s for real, but as far as the mentality, it’s been the same practice as it was last week for us. It’s just that we’ve got more time now.”
Oliver is attempting to mold a team together with a roster full of transfers and newcomers joining Jordan King and Jaden Seymour, the only two players on this year’s team who saw extended playing time last season.
Three transfers — Virginia Tech’s Jalen Haynes (6-foot-8, 250 pounds), Georgia’s Josh Taylor (6-foot-9, 200) and Tennessee’s Brock Jancek (6-foot-8, 220) — are hoping to fill the biggest void the Bucs had last year. By the time the season ended, ETSU was playing with just six players and virtually no size inside.
“Jalen Haynes can score on the block against anybody, any kind of way,” Oliver said. “Brock Jancek, who walked on at Tennessee, he’s a pretty good player who can score on the block against anybody in the league. Josh Taylor can play the four, the three, small-ball five. He can make threes and drive and he’s athletic. So there’s a lot of ability to be diverse.”
Seymour, 6-foot-8 and 191 pounds, played out of position last year and at times held his own again much heavier centers.
King is the Bucs’ returning leading scorer after averaging 14.6 points per game and he’s moving from shooting guard to the point.
“The biggest thing that I’m excited about is the leadership on my team,” Oliver said. “Jordan King has been unbelievable. He’s going to be one of the best scorers in the league. We’re working right now with Jordan on a transition of going from being off the ball so much to being on the ball more.”
In Oliver’s first season, ETSU went 15-17 and finished in eighth place in the 10-team Southern Conference. The Bucs lost to The Citadel in a play-in game in the conference tournament.
“I’m not going to say ‘complete rebuild,’ because our fan base is not used to hearing about rebuilds,” Oliver said. “To win 24 games last year, we would have had to really overachieve and really overcome a lot of adversity. Can these guys win 24, 25 games? Hell yeah. But there’s a lot that has to happen as far as growth and experience.”
ETSU’s opens Nov. 4 with a home exhibition game against Limestone College. The first regular-season game is Nov. 7 when Emory & Henry comes to Freedom Hall.
WEBER OUT
Charlie Weber is no longer on the team.
The athletic 6-foot-8 forward is still a student at ETSU. He was forced to step away from basketball after suffering several concussions last season.
Weber began to play a prominent role with the team last year, starting as an undersized center at times as the roster became depleted with injuries and defections.