LEXINGTON, Ky. — There won’t be any championship for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team this season.
The Bucs suffered a 57-53 loss to New Mexico State in the semifinals of the 13th annual Women’s Basketball Invitational on Saturday. The Aggies shut ETSU’s offense down in the closing minutes, holding the Bucs without a field goal for six minutes while they pulled ahead.
ETSU (24-10) will play for third place Sunday at 5 p.m. against either Georgia Southern or Cal Baptist. New Mexico State (18-16) will face one of those teams for the championship on Sunday night.
“We have to have a little bit of a quick response to this and see if we can end our season on a high note,” ETSU coach Brenda Mock Brown said.
In a game in which neither team led by more than six points, the Bucs pulled ahead 46-42 on a 3-pointer by Courtney Moore with 6:26 left. ETSU then went 6:02 without a field goal.
Somehow, the Bucs still had a chance in the closing seconds.
Moore hit another 3-pointer with 24 seconds remaining, cutting New Mexico State’s lead to 54-51. After two free throws from the Aggies, ETSU’s Nevaeh Brown made a layup to make it 56-53. The Bucs tied up the inbounds pass and got the ball on alternating possession with 13 seconds left.
Needing a 3-pointer to tie, the ball went in to guard Jiselle Thomas in the paint and she missed a contested layup.
That was the Bucs’ last gasp.
A day after she was an afterthought in ETSU’s offense, sophomore center Jakhyia Davis was Plan A. She finished with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and had 10 rebounds. It was the third double-double of the season for the sophomore.
“They started small and we wanted to immediately capitalize on that mismatch,” Brown said.
Moore finished with 12 points, all on 3-point shots. Thomas also had 12 points, but they were hard to come by. The Bucs’ leading scorer was 2 of 10 from the field and finished the game with 1,499 points for her career.
ETSU point guard Kendall Folley, the star of the first-round win over Florida International, missed the last two minutes after suffering a leg injury.
New Mexico State had no players in double figures, but nine players scored for the Aggies. Soufia Innousa led the way with nine points.
All of ETSU’s points came from the starting five and the Bucs turned the ball over 16 times, which the Aggies turned into 19 points.
“New Mexico State did a tremendous job of pressuring us in the half court and in the full court in the second half,” Brown said. “That’s been sort of our Achilles’ heel when teams are pressuring us and being a little more physical.”
New Mexico State outrebounded ETSU 36-27 with 20 of those rebounds coming on the offense end.
“We were the worst defensive rebounding team in the Southern Conference,” Brown said. “That came back to bite us.”