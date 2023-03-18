LEXINGTON, Ky. — There won’t be any championship for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team this season.

The Bucs suffered a 57-53 loss to New Mexico State in the semifinals of the 13th annual Women’s Basketball Invitational on Saturday. The Aggies shut ETSU’s offense down in the closing minutes, holding the Bucs without a field goal for six minutes while they pulled ahead.

