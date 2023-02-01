East Tennessee State’s basketball players walked off the court at Freedom Hall on Wednesday night with a collective sigh of relief.
They finally won a home game.
The Bucs spanked Wofford 77-52 to break a school-record eight-game home losing streak as Jordan King and Jalen Haynes scored 22 points apiece.
“The building erupted at one point tonight and it was the loudest it’s been all season for us,” said ETSU coach Desmond Oliver, whose team improved to 9-15 overall, 5-6 in the Southern Conference. “Our guys played with enough energy to make it erupt.”
Haynes made his first 10 shots and was about to set a school record when he missed with less than three minutes left. He’ll have to settle for the third-best shooting night in ETSU history.
“My teammates put me in position to score,” Haynes said. “If they would have told me I was 10 for 10, I probably wouldn’t have taken the last shot.”
King shook off a cold-shooting first half to finish 8 of 17, 4 of 11 from 3-point range.
“It’s been a long time since we got one,” King said. “We all just locked in on the game plan.”
The result completed a season sweep for ETSU over Wofford, which fell to 13-12, 5-6.
Jamarius Hairston added 12 points for the Bucs, making 4 of 6 on 3-point shots. Jaden Seymour grabbed 10 rebounds as ETSU out-rebounded the Terriers 35-27.
The Bucs made their first five shots of the second half and extended a 36-26 halftime lead to 47-30 five minutes into the second half.
It was 60-40 on Brock Jancek’s basket midway through the second half and the Bucs cruised the rest of the way. Their biggest lead came at 77-46 when walk-on Cameron George connected on a 3-pointer.
“We played for 40 minutes for the first time in a long time, so that was good,” King said.
FIRST-HALF LEAD
ETSU had everything clicking in the first half and was up by as many as 16 points 11 minutes into the game, but had to settle for a 10-point halftime lead as the Terriers climbed back in with a 7-0 run.
Hairston led the way in the first half, making his first three 3-point shots. The rest of the team combined for one and that was from King, who was 1 for 5 from long range in the opening half.
BY THE NUMBERS
ETSU had 16 assists and eight turnovers while shooting 61.5%. The Bucs were 9 of 23 on 3-pointers.
King had six assists while Allen Strothers had five. No ETSU player had more than one turnover.
Wofford was led by Messiah Jones and Jackson Paveletzke with 10 points apiece. Leading scorer B.J. Mack was held to eight points, about half his average, on 4-of-11 shooting.
UP NEXT
Both teams return to action Saturday as the Bucs play at Samford and Wofford is at Furman.