Jacob Saylors

Jacob Saylors had a big game for the Bucs.

 Dakota Hamilton

MOON TOWNSHIP. Pa. — One big half from Jacob Saylors spelled a big day for East Tennessee State.

Saylors rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries — all before halftime — as the Bucs rolled past Robert Morris 45-3 in a non-conference college football game Saturday at Joe Walton Stadium.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video