MOON TOWNSHIP. Pa. — One big half from Jacob Saylors spelled a big day for East Tennessee State.
Saylors rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries — all before halftime — as the Bucs rolled past Robert Morris 45-3 in a non-conference college football game Saturday at Joe Walton Stadium.
The Bucs jumped on top by returning a blocked punt for the first of what would be many touchdowns. ETSU led 42-0 at halftime.
The ninth 100-yard game of Saylors’ career left him in third place on ETSU’s career rushing list.
Saylors scored on runs of 15, 39 and 1 yards in the first half. His second touchdown pushed him past Brian Edwards on ETSU’s rushing list as he increased his career total to 3,108 yards.
“Of course any time you get a win, you have to be grateful,” Saylors said. “Thank God for it. Same thing for my personally achievements. I thank God. I thank my coaches and I thank my teammates. I'm just blessed and grateful.”
Edwards had 2,930 yards during his career which spanned from 1994 to 1998. Quay Holmes (4,264 yards) and Brandon Walker (4,095) are the top two.
ETSU improved to 2-2 while Robert Morris fell to 0-3.
“Confidence is a funny thing,” said ETSU coach George Quarles, whose team broke a two-game losing streak. “We got rolling a little bit and got momentum in all three phases.”
The Bucs got the big play they needed when a pair of backup linebackers combined for the first touchdown. On Robert Morris’ second possession, Erek Campbell broke through and blocked a punt. Harold O’Neal eventually scooped the bouncing ball up and took off for the goal line. O’Neal fumbled the ball inside the 5-yard line, but recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown.
After the unexpected points, the Bucs went on to score on their next five possessions.
On the Bucs’ next drive they went 71 yards in six plays and Saylors capped it with a 15-yard touchdown run for a 14-0 lead.
Special teams hurt Robert Morris again in the second quarter when Colonials jumped offsides on an ETSU punt on a third-and-four. The Bucs took advantage of the gifted first down and two plays later, Saylors scored on his 39-yard run.
Suddenly the Bucs were up 21-0.
ETSU’s Sheldon Arnold then picked off a pass and returned it inside the 20-yard line before fumbling. Bucs noseguard Timmy Dorsey recovered the fumble and ETSU was in business again. Saylors scored his third touchdown, this time from 1 yard out, for a 28-0 advantage.
Saylors figured into ETSU’s next touchdown when his long run set his team up in scoring position again. Bryson Irby took it in from 2 yards out as the Bucs stretched their lead to 35-0 with 4:51 left in the second quarter.
An unlikely sixth first-half touchdown made it 42-0 just five seconds before halftime. Einaj Carter broke free for a 56-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Riddell. Carter, who had two touchdown catches last week, caught the ball around the 5-yard line and battled two defenders before falling into the end zone.
Ton’Quez Ball returned a fumble for another apparent ETSU touchdown in the second quarter but the play was called back when the Bucs were called for two penalties on the play.
BACKUP TIME
ETSU sat many of its starters in the second half.
Brock Landis came in at quarterback to start the second half and threw two interceptions. Amir Dendy appeared to score his first collegiate touchdown, only to have it wiped out by a holding penalty.
The ETSU backups lost the shutout when they gave up a field goal in the fourth quarter.
ODDS & ENDS
— Riddell rushed for 30 yards on four carries, including two long runs that produced first downs. He was 7 for 12 passing for 111 yards.
— ETSU kicker Tyler Keltner made all six of his extra points, making him 108 for 108 in his career. He added a 28-yard field goal in the third quarter.
— Alijah Huzzie had an interception for the Bucs in the third quarter.
— Solomon Dunn made the first reception of his career.
— Robert Morris came into the game averaging 35 yards a game on the ground and got only 29.
— ETSU’s Zach West recovered a fumble in the third quarter. It was the fifth recovery of his career.
QB HURT
Robert Morris played without starting quarterback Anthony Chiccutt, who was nursing a shoulder injury. Jake Simmons played the first half and third-stringer Corbin LaFrance played after halftime.
UP NEXT
The Bucs play host to Chattanooga on Saturday in their final night home game of the season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Reserved seating tickets are sold out but standing room and hillside tickets are still available.