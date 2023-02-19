Bucs logo

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two empty possessions in the final minute added up to another close loss for East Tennessee State.

The Bucs failed to execute when the game was there for the taking and Furman took an 83-79 victory in a Southern Conference basketball game Sunday night at Timmons Arena.

