GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two empty possessions in the final minute added up to another close loss for East Tennessee State.The Bucs failed to execute when the game was there for the taking and Furman took an 83-79 victory in a Southern Conference basketball game Sunday night at Timmons Arena.An ESPNU national audience watched as the Bucs lost by four points or fewer for the 10th time this season. They fell to 10-19 overall, 6-10 in the SoCon, good for seventh place.With less than a minute left and down by two, ETSU came out of a timeout with a full shot clock and wound up having 6-foot-8 center Jalen Haynes force up a 17-footer. It didn't go.After a Furman free throw made it 82-79, the Bucs turned the ball over with eight seconds left before they could even attempt a shot.Neither team made a field goal over the last four minutes. ETSU's final lead came at 78-75 after Jaden Seymour made a 3-pointer. The Paladins outscored the Bucs 8-1 the rest of the way, all but three of those points coming from the free throw line.Furman kept its title hopes alive by improving to 13-3 in the SoCon and 22-7 overall.Jordan King led the Bucs with 20 points while Haynes had 18 and Seymour had 15 points and nine rebounds. ETSU shot 54% but was credited with 10 missed layups.Marcus Foster led a balanced Furman attack with 15 points. JP Pegues and Garrett Hien had 13 apiece while Jalen Slawson added 13 and Alex Williams had 10. Slawson also had 11 rebounds.The Bucs were playing without point guard Allen Strothers, who took an elbow to his head in practice. Justice Smith was back in the starting lineup in Strothers' absence and scored three points.The Bucs close the regular season with a pair of home games, Wednesday vs. The Citadel and Saturday against UNC Greensboro.