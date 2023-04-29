ETSU logo

Topping their series-opening production, Southern Conference foes East Tennessee State and Western Carolina combined for 27 runs and 28 hits on the front end of Saturday’s baseball twinbill at Thomas Stadium.

The Bucs came out on top 14-13, then followed up with an 8-1 victory to take the three-game series.

