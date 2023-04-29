Topping their series-opening production, Southern Conference foes East Tennessee State and Western Carolina combined for 27 runs and 28 hits on the front end of Saturday’s baseball twinbill at Thomas Stadium.
The Bucs came out on top 14-13, then followed up with an 8-1 victory to take the three-game series.
Having lost 12-10 on Friday, when the teams pooled their efforts for 22 runs and 27 hits, ETSU was up 9-0 after one inning of Saturday’s first contest. Cameron Sisneros and Leo Jiminian each singled home two runs in the early onslaught, which was capped by Nick Iannantone’s three-run home run.
Leading ETSU’s 12-hit output, Tommy Barth homered in a 3-for-5, 3-RBI performance in which he scored three times. Finishing 2-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs, Iannantone had a double to go with his round-tripper.
Other multi-hit games were supplied by Garett Wallace (2-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 walks) and Jiminan (2-for-4, 3 RBIs).
Butterworth (3-for-6, 3 runs), Slocum (2-for-5, 2 runs) and Zach Ketterman (2-for-5) each drove in three Catamount runs.
Austin Emener (2-4) pitched five innings of middle relief for the win, notching five strikeouts along the way. He allowed three runs, but all were unearned. Derek McCarley picked up his third save, yielding a run in 1 1/3 innings.
With Noah Gent batting 3-for-4, the Bucs (20-21, 6-9 SoCon) pounded out 15 hits in the finale — giving them 39 for the series. Their first five runs came in the third inning, when Sisneros (single) and Barth (double) delivered run-scoring hits before Gent connected for a three-run homer.
Ashton King (2 RBIs), Cody Miller (2 runs), Sisneros (2 runs), Iannantone and Barth contributed two hits apiece. Doubles came off the bats of Gent and Sisneros, in addition to Barth.
Western (16-26, 5-9) managed only two hits — one of them a fourth-inning homer by Pascanel Ferreras — against Nathanial Tate (6-3).
Logging eight innings before Andrew Ronne struck out all three ninth-inning batters for the Cats, Tate racked up 10 strikeouts and worked around six walks.