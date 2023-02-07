GREENSBORO, N.C. — When the bright lights and TV cameras came on, East Tennessee State’s basketball team wilted.
For their second game in a row, the Bucs fell behind by double digits in the early going in a 91-65 drubbing at the hands of UNC Greensboro in a nationally televised Southern Conference game on Tuesday night.
Just as they did in a loss to Samford, the Bucs didn’t lead at any point. They fell to 9-17 overall, 5-8 in the SoCon. UNCG moved into sole possession of first place at 11-2. The Spartans are 17-9 overall.
“I’m really disappointed,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “We looked like we were scared. We looked like we were intimidated. We were on major TV. ESPNU is national and everyone is watching. We came out like we couldn’t compete with these guys. I’m disappointed in the fight from our guys and that’s something that can’t continue to happen.”
Jaylen Haynes led the Bucs with 23 points. Jordan King had 20 and Jaden Seymour added 11.
Nine minutes into the game, only two ETSU players had scored. King had eight points and Haynes had three. UNCG was up 24-11.
Moments later, the Spartans increased their lead to 37-14. At that point, UNCG had made 15 of 19 shots — and 11 in row — and was 7 of 8 from 3-point range.
It grew to 48-20 and the Bucs were wondering what hit them.
By halftime, the Spartans were on top 50-23 having shot 73 percent. They made 9 of 13 from 3-point range. UNCG’s Keondre Kennedy did most of the damage, with 14 points in the first half.
The Bucs scored the first six points of the second half but it wasn’t nearly enough to get back into the game. The Spartans stretched the lead to as much as 31 midway through the second half.
Kennedy finished with 21 points to lead UNCG, while Keyshaun Langley added 19.
The Spartans, who finished with 15 3-pointers, outrebounded ETSU 39-26 and had 25 assists on 34 field goals.
The Bucs return to action Friday when they play host to VMI.