Opening day was a chilly affair for the East Tennessee State baseball team, but once the Bucs’ bats warmed up they kept on going.
ETSU rapped out 17 hits Friday and beat Toledo 15-2 on a damp, blustery day at Thomas Stadium.
Ryan Enos led the charge with a double, a triple, three RBIs and three runs. Enos is a graduate transfer from Oswego State, where he was a three-time all-conference selection and the State University of New York Athletic Conference player of the year. He hit .372 in five seasons for the NCAA Division III school.
All 11 ETSU players who got an at-bat had at least one hit.
Tommy Barth went 2 for 5 with three RBIs for the Bucs and could have had one more hit, but he was called out at first trying to beat out a grounder when it appeared he got the bag in time. Also getting two hits for ETSU were Noah Gent, Noah Webb, Cameron Sisneros, Garrett Wallace and Nick Iannantone. Gent drove in two runs and Iannantone scored three times.
Toledo got on the board in the second inning on Brayden White’s RBI single. After Barth put the Bucs ahead with a two-run single in the bottom of the inning, Caden Konczak’s solo homer in the third tied it back up.
Sisneros’ run-scoring single in the bottom of the third put the Bucs up for good and they continued to pour it on, including four runs in the fifth inning, three in the sixth and four in the eighth.
Meanwhile, ETSU reliever Colby Stuart shut Toledo down, retiring the last 11 batters he faced while pitching 3 2/3 scoreless innings. His last three innings were of the 1-2-3 variety. Stuart came on in relief of ETSU starter Landon Smiddy, who went 4 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on five hits.
Konczak and Jeron Williams each had two of Toledo’s seven hits.
The two teams will continue the series Saturday at 2 p.m. Sunday’s series finale is set for 1 p.m.
