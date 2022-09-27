With a new head coach and nine new players, the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team is more or less starting over, and Tuesday was the day it officially all began.
With new coach Brenda Mock Brown running the show, the Bucs hit the practice court for the first day of preseason practice at Brooks Gym.
“It’s exciting because we’ve needed more time,” Brown said. “I didn’t have the summer with them. Just having that four hours a week on the court never seemed like enough. There was more progression we wanted to make. So it’s good to just have more availability.”
Tuesday was the first of 30 full practices in 42 days for the team before its season opener. And with all the new faces, the Bucs will need all the practice time they can get.
“It’s a time to develop relationships and get to know each other,” Brown said. “They have to get to know each other on the court as well.”
Five freshmen and four transfers make up more than half of the roster.
“There’s a lot of getting to know each other, but I think the positive thing about that is that no one is used to one set system. And so they really are open to learning a new way of doing things.”
Sarah Thompson, a sophomore guard from Gate City, Virginia, is one of the holdovers from last season and she’s excited about the direction of the program.
“We love Coach Mock,” Thompson said. “We were all really nervous about who we were going to get, but we got Coach Mock and it’s been like a blessing in disguise. She’s a great coach. She just pushes you to be your best all the time.”
After the longest workout she’s had with the team, Mock said she was pleased with what she saw.
“I like the fact that we can attack,” she said. “I think we’ve got some really good athletic guards that we can run off ball screens, penetrate and pitch. I think we can get to where we can shoot the 3 pretty good. We may not be at the top of the SoCon in that, but we want to improve toward getting to the top three in our 3-point percentage. And then also I love the tenacity on the glass.”
The Bucs are coming off a 6-22 season, including a 5-9 mark in the Southern Conference.