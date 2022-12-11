East Tennessee State’s Jiselle Thomas (30) puts up a shot against Bowling Green on Sunday inside Brooks Gym. Thomas scored a team-high 16 points, but the Bucs suffered their first loss of the season at home.
In a matchup of one of women’s college basketball’s top scoring offenses against a top scoring defense, something had to give.
On Sunday inside Brooks Gym, it was East Tennessee State’s defense. Bowling Green handed the Bucs their first home loss of the season, 82-64, and snapped their four-game winning streak.
“The difference was that they outworked us,” first-year ETSU coach Brenda Mock Brown said. “They’re a great offensive team. They’re ranked 14th in the mid-major poll. We can’t let a team that might be better than you outwork you. They got to more 50-50 balls than we did and it’s not that we didn’t play hard, but they played harder.”
Lexi Fleming led four Bowling Green players in double figures with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Jocelyn Tate had 16, Morgan Sharps 14 and Elissa Brett 10.
Bowling Green (7-1) entered the day with the 15th-best scoring offense, ETSU with the 17th-best scoring defense. But high tempo was the name of the game from the start: The Falcons led 26-10 after one quarter.
“This is a good time of the year to get exposed and we’re going to have to learn to respond after a loss,” Brown said.
Jiselle Thomas led the Bucs with 16 points. ETSU (8-3) shot just 35.6% from the field, including 6-for-19 from long range.
“I think we needed to have a little bit more fight and come together a little bit more,” Thomas said. “Our energy was low this game and I think that was a big part of what led to the loss.”
Bowling Green shot 47.8% and hit 10 of 25 3-point tries. The Falcons outscored ETSU 44-26 in the paint and 21-9 on the fast break.
DIG, DIG, DIG
The Bucs fell behind by as many as 18 points early in the second. They caught fire, however, with Meleah Kirtner hitting three straight 3-pointers to help cut their deficit to nine close to halftime.
Fleming then hit a corner 3 just before the halftime horn to silence the crowd.
“She got that shot off of a loose ball,” Brown said. “It was off of an offensive rebound and it was loose on the floor. We could’ve gone into the half down nine instead of 12 at that point.
“Those types of plays really hurt us because after the first quarter, they only outscored us by four points.”
ETSU got back within 11 in the second half, but the Falcons always answered, often with a 3-pointer or an offensive rebound and putback.
“We tried to keep the energy up, but it’s a little bit different on the court,” Thomas said. “We weren’t giving enough to really get back in the game.”
ROAD TRIP
The Bucs travel to Charleston Southern on Wednesday before visiting Brown’s old stomping grounds in UNC Asheville on Saturday.
“Charleston Southern is a tough place to play and I should know because I’ve coached there a lot,” Brown said. “Right now, I’m not worried about Asheville because it’s just another game.”