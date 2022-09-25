An accidental play changed the fortunes of the East Tennessee State football team on Saturday.
When Erek Campbell blocked a punt that teammate Harold O’Neal returned for a touchdown in the first quarter, it set the tone for the Bucs’ 45-3 victory over Robert Morris.
The ETSU offense began slowly. The first drive was over in three quick plays and a punt. The second one netted a couple of first downs and a punt. Nothing that happened to that point gave any indication of what would occur over the next quarter and a half.
That’s when Campbell made the play of the day.
As Robert Morris lined up to punt, Campbell, a backup linebacker, took his usual route to the punter. When he realized that nobody had even attempted to stop him, he took a bee line to the ball, stuck out his hand and cleanly blocked the kick.
The ball bounded back toward the Robert Morris goal line. ETSU players tried in vain to pick it up and it continued bouncing.
That’s when O’Neal, another backup linebacker, scooped it up. But this wasn’t a typical scoop-and-score. It was a scoop-fumble-and-score. O’Neal began to bobble the ball and it bounded into the end zone, where he safely fell on it for the first six points of the game.
“We didn’t actually call a block on that,” Campbell said. “On that punt return, we’re really just calling ‘base hold-up’ just to get a good return for our punt returner. But they let me through scot-free.”
The play sent the Bucs onto a 42-point first half and suddenly a team that had spent the last two weeks finding ways to lose had discovered a killer instinct.
“We definitely needed to win this game and to do it big boosts our confidence a lot,” said Bucs quarterback Tyler Riddell, who played just two quarters. “We’ve just got to make sure we’re doing this consistently.”
Not only did the blocked punt turn the tide of the game, the Bucs are hoping it changes the tenor of the entire season.
“This game gives us great momentum going into a long stretch of conference games,” Campbell said.
Jacob Saylors continued his stellar play with 170 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries before watching the entire second half from the bench.
ETSU only managed a field goal after halftime, but the damage had been done and the backups got extensive playing time.
“It was really good to see some happy faces, some momentum, guys having fun and starting to believe in themselves,” ETSU coach George Quarles said.
Next comes the biggest test of the season when Chattanooga comes to Greene Stadium next weekend. It’ll be a chance for the Bucs to determine if Saturday’s big win really righted the ship or if it was just fool’s gold.
“It’s a big game for us,” said Davion Hood, who had two quarterback sacks against Robert Morris. “It’s a rivalry game. We’re going to play with everything on the line and they’re going to put everything on the line. So we have to go out and have fun and dominate.”