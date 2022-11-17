The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team showed off its energy and explosiveness Thursday night against Little Rock at Freedom Hall Civic Center.
Putting together a pair of double-digit runs in the first half and another in the second, the Bucs took an 84-76 victory over the Trojans.
The Bucs (3-1) were down 18-8 early when they scored 14 unanswered points. Down 29-27 later in the half, they put together a 15-0 run to further stymie the Trojans (1-3). The Bucs took a 42-35 advantage into the halftime break and led throughout the second half.
“Clearly, we can be special in the transition game,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “We have great size and length. When we get stops and rebounds — our guys push it and run — we are really good. We have a couple of guys in (DeAnthony) Tipler and Jordan King who can really shoot. When you don’t get back to cover those guys, those guys will be elite.”
Although those guards, Tipler and King, were leading scorers with 21 and 19 points respectively, the most lopsided stat focused on points in the paint — where the Bucs held a 44-24 advantage.
ETSU’s aggressive play led to 29 more free-throw attempts, although the Bucs didn’t take full advantage, hitting just 50 percent (21 of 42) at the line.
Tipler came off the bench to hit 8 of 12 from the field. He credited his teammates for getting him in good positions to score.
“I feel like we play good together,” Tipler said. “We feel like we have a good base where we can coach each other on the floor. We have a lot of fun together that no one sees and it pays off on the court.”
King, who played at both the point and the two guard, finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.
“I had some extra days of practice playing the one as the coaches got me ready for this position,” King said. “We watched some film and came up with some turnovers. We had a good connection out there and just kept playing hard.”
Jordan Jefferson was the leading scorer for Little Rock with 15 points. DeAntoni Gordon finished with 14 points and Ethan Speaker netted 11.
ETSU, which went eight deep despite starter Jaden Seymour being out with a reported concussion, had production throughout its lineup. Justice Smith contributed 11 points, while Josh Taylor and Allen Strothers each finished with 10. Jalen Haynes totaled eight points and a team-best eight rebounds.
Highlighting their efforts, the Bucs got 35 points from their bench and forced 22 turnovers on the defensive end. They also won the rebounding battle 41-33 over the Ohio Valley Conference opponents.
“The effort was great. I’m proud of our guys and the response I’m getting from these guys,” Oliver said. “There will be a game we lose where we shouldn’t. Every team has that, but there will be some games that we win, that we probably shouldn’t. Learning how to win is happening right before our eyes.”
NEXT UP
ETSU heads to Cookeville next to take on another Ohio Valley Conference foe, Tennessee Tech, on Sunday at 4 p.m.