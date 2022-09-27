Fans 21 years of age and older will have the opportunity to purchase beer at East Tennessee State’s home football games.
That’s a game-day addition that begins Saturday, when Chattanooga invades William B. Greene Jr. Stadium. Meanwhile, the Bookstore will be relocating to the main entrance on the east side of the stadium.
Fans consuming beer, regardless of age, will have to present a valid, government-issued ID verifying they are 21 years of age or older and wear a wristband indicating legal age throughout the game. Fans can purchase one wristband per transaction with a maximum of three drink tabs on each wristband.
One drink will cost $9 each with the options consisting of five types of beer and one seltzer. Individuals may only exchange two drink tabs at a time.
Fans can obtain wristbands and drink tabs throughout the game until the 7-minute mark of the third quarter. Distribution tents will close at the end of the third quarter. All drinks purchased must be consumed on site and cannot be taken outside the stadium. Drink tabs and wristbands will not be transferable to future games.
Wristbands will be available at the east-side concession stand (where Bookstore was previously located) and at a tent located on the west side behind the Ramsey Tower.
There will be four distribution tents on the west side and two on the east. Tents will be set up at the following locations:
• One on each end of the Ramsey Tower
• One near each gate entrance
• One in the north end zone by the Legacy Wall
• One on the walkway behind sections V and W
• One to the left of the east entrance
Gates to Greene Stadium open two hours prior to kickoff. A limited number of registers will be open at that time with more becoming available 30 minutes later and full operation coming one hour prior to kick. A total of nine registers will be open during the game.
All servers have a current alcohol servers permit issued by the state of Tennessee and have gone through responsible alcohol service training.
Fan safety and behavior continues to be ETSU’s number one priority. Servers have the right to refuse sale of wristbands and beer to those who look impaired.
For more information on Buccaneer athletics, visit ETSUBucs.com.