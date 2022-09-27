ETSU logo

Fans 21 years of age and older will have the opportunity to purchase beer at East Tennessee State’s home football games.

That’s a game-day addition that begins Saturday, when Chattanooga invades William B. Greene Jr. Stadium. Meanwhile, the Bookstore will be relocating to the main entrance on the east side of the stadium.

